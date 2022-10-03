First Subaru Bell 412EPXs Sold In Europe

Bell Textron has signed a purchase agreement with the Republic of Croatia’s Ministry of Interior for two Subaru Bell 412EPX helicopters. The deal marks the first such agreement for the sale of a 412EPX in Europe. The aircraft are slated to be delivered in October 2023.

“The SUBARU Bell 412EPX adds increased payload capabilities to the world-renowned Bell 412 platform, and this agreement continues to expand its reputation,” said Duncan Van De Velde, Bell managing director for Europe. “We are thrilled to bring the most modern version of the Bell 412 platform to a European customer and showcase its capabilities.”

The Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6T-9-powered Subaru Bell 412EPX has an internal useful load of 5,385 pounds, external useful load of 6,185 pounds and cargo hook capacity of 5,000 pounds. Equipped with the Bell BasiX-Pro integrated glass cockpit display system, the aircraft offers a top cruise speed of 123 knots, 361-NM range and maximum endurance of 3.8 hours. The model, which is the latest variant of Bell’s 412 single-engine utility helicopter, was certified in 2018.