Wisk Introduces Sixth-Generation Air Taxi

Advanced air mobility (AAM) company Wisk Aero has officially unveiled its sixth-generation autonomous, all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi. According to the company, the model “represents the first-ever candidate for type certification by the FAA of an autonomous eVTOL.” Changes to the sixth-generation aircraft include a high-wing design, extended booms, increase in the size and number of propeller blades and a larger cabin.
“In 2010, we set out to find a way to skip traffic and get to our destination faster,” said Wisk CEO Gary Gysin. “Over the past 12 years, we’ve pursued that mission through the development of five different generations of full-scale aircraft. Our 6th Generation aircraft is the culmination of years of hard work from our industry-leading team, learnings from our previous generations of aircraft, commitment from our investors, and the evolution and advancement of technology.”
Designed to operate autonomously “with human oversight” and seat up to four people, Wisk’s Generation 6 eVTOL is expected to cruise at 120 knots and have a range of 90 miles with reserves. The company reports that it has currently conducted more than 1,600 test flights with its eVTOL designs. Wisk launched in 2019 as a joint venture between KittyHawk Corporation, which announced last month that it would be ending operations, and Boeing.
Sixth generation?
Where were the first five? Anybody see one? Anybody ride in one to work this morning?
Maybe the others are flying and earning money in a parallel universe?
That was my initial thought as well, but I presume they mean they feel confident in submitting their sixth design iteration for FAA approval, with all of the previous versions too much of a prototype for submission.
Anyone can make a video showing an eVTOL in a utopian world. I want to see videos of the thing actually flying, making noise, and blowing debris everywhere. Let us see what they’re really like.
Their website shows the evolution of the design(s) over the last few years. Lots of ideas tried and rejected–and this was in the development phase–NOT certification.
It’s interesting that so many people are hyping “self-driving flying cars.” IF there was really a market for this, why not “self-driving flying autonomous ground taxis?” After all, there is less risk in two dimensions than 3–and there is less “control/coordination” problem. CERTAINLY, there are more customers for those (but then, they don’t have the “this is the Jetson’s” image.)
It has yet to come to grips with the reality of the marketplace as well as the certification/control issues–no price announced–no business plan–no mention of how they would be controlled–no certification–no maintenance schedule and cost…. Wouldn’t you think that the logical place to try these out in the REAL WORLD would be by offering them to the military? Once the “bugs” are worked out, in remote areas–carrying cargo, THEN try to integrate them into crowded cities.
The “cheerleaders” for magical “battery power” ignore reality–As far as their claim for “ZERO pollution”–they ignore the fact that electricity is made SOMEWHERE–it has been said that “electrification is not zero, it is EXPORTED from somewhere else”…the cost of making batteries is huge–the cost of making batteries is huge–the cost of increased electrical distribution is huge. If any of the “cheerleaders” REALLY BELIEVE in this, they should convert all of their assets to cash, and invest in these “innovations.”