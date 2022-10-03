Army Orders Additional Block II Chinooks

The U.S. Army has ordered two more CH-47F Block II Chinook multi-mission heavy-lift helicopters from Boeing, the company announced on Monday. The order is in addition to a $136 million contract for four Block II Chinooks awarded to Boeing last year. Alongside the Lot 2 contract, which is valued at $63 million, is a separate Lot 3 advance procurement contract valued at $29 million.

“CH-47F Block II improves readiness, limits future sustainment costs and provides commonality across the fleet,” said Boeing vice president and H-47 program manager Ken Eland. “We’re dedicated to making CH-47F Block II the best option for the Army’s heavy lift mission, now and well into the future.”

According to Boeing, the CH-47F Block II Chinook features redesigned fuel tanks, a strengthened fuselage and drivetrain enhancements. The aircraft is used for missions including equipment and troop transport, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Over the past 60 years, Boeing reports that it has delivered more than 1,000 Chinooks to the Army.