Future United Pilots Might Build Time At American Eagle

United Airlines has widened the net cast for new pilots by including those who train for right seats at archrival American Airlines. Mesa Airlines operates regional services for United and American. As part of its deal with United, it takes candidates from the Aviate program as new first officers but those pilots could only progress toward a mainline right seat if they flew for United Express. Now, those in the Aviate program can fly for any of the regionals Mesa operates, including American Eagle, and keep working toward the mainline job with United.

“We’re glad Aviate has chosen to extend mainline advancement opportunities to all Mesa pilots,” ALPA spokesman Chris Gill said. “This represents a tremendous opportunity for our pilots, and I am confident it will also help Mesa retain and attract qualified pilots.” In addition to the regional airlines, Mesa also operates DHL Express flights.