Top Letters And Comments, June 17, 2022

In The Presence Of Greatness With No Presence Of Mind

Having been around the Pellegrenos a few times your description is most accurate. Ann is very modest and very passionate. Will never forget a Saturday afternoon spent with her at an antique fly in in Ranger, Texas or lunch at a Ladies Love Tail Draggers fly-in. She is a class act.

Steve P.

Paul, so glad you paid tribute to the Pellegrenos! Very entertaining writing!

Yes, a number of us women pilots know of Ann’s daring round-the-world trip, duplicating and completing AE’s last adventure. I look forward to getting a copy of “The Sky and I”. If anyone else is interested, a great way to introduce students to aviation is to purchase and donate a book to a school library.

Susan L.

What a great article. I’m going to get Mrs. Pellegreno’s book and give to my 18-year-old granddaughter who recently soloed and will be entering the Aviation program at Middle Tennessee State University in the fall. She wants to be a commercial pilot and I think she’ll be greatly inspired by a woman of many accomplishments.

Mike W.

Wonderful story. The kind that creates a gentle smile. Thanks Paul Berge.

Raf S.

Used Avionics Market: More Volatile Than Ever

There are stories out there that say some manufacturers are not servicing some used avionics due to them being in an accident or some other issue. Best to clear the SN with any manufacturer before closing the deal. You could be stuck with an expensive boat anchor.

Joe P.

Honeywell Boeing 757 Turns 40

Flew my first of many hours on the B757-236 from Boeing Field, 3Feb1983 Boeing Instructor pilot Capt Doc Dockins. After years on the B737-236 this was a magnificent advance in performance, a true GP airplane. Remember taking a CAA air controller for an experience flight when he remarked we had more computer capacity than his control tower. The 757 was surpassed in my experience only by the splendid B747-400, both now flown into history, recorded in the fading log books of elderly airline pilots.

Anthony M.

I’ve got about 5000hrs in those beauties and a finer airplane has yet to be made. The technology interface requires the pilot to be “in the loop”, no set it, forget it and not be actively participating in the flight! Also at the time (2000+=), it was the only airline airplane that could handle Eagle Vail, CO.

Anonymous

