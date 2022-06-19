KITPLANES Firewall Forward: Spark Plug Maintenance

CFR 43.3 describes, in a long list, the maintenance items a pilot/owner can legally do. In this video, KITPLANES editor at large Paul Dye runs through how to remove, inspect, clean and gap spark plugs. Learning to do this can not only save you money, but reduce the frustration of suffering a bad runup because of a fouled plug.
