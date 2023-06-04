Germany Investigating Ex-Military Pilots Allegedly Training Chinese

Germany officials say they will investigate published reports that former military pilots are training Chinese pilots and may even be involved in training for an attack on Taiwan. Der Spiegel and German public broadcaster ZDF ran a story this week saying the ex-German officers have been teaching Chinese pilots for years and one worked for a company owned by an exposed Chinese spy. The pilots are allegedly paid through a shell company in Seychelles.

“It’s time for this naivety and German naivety to end,” Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmerman told Der Spiegel. “The fact that we are indirectly helping China to upgrade its own air force is unacceptable.” Like all countries, Germany has laws dictating the kind of work those with sensitive military jobs can do on the side or after they retire but she suggested they might need legislation limiting such activity to NATO allies and “strategic partners.”

Several countries, including the U.S. and Canada, are investigating the activities of ex-military pilots in China and all are saying there will be major consequences for those who get caught passing along their training and experience to Chinese pilots. “There are clear rules in the Soldiers’ Act about what a soldier may and may not do after the end of their service period and what they must report,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said. “There are also clear rules about confidentiality obligations and much more.” Former U.S. Marine pilot Daniel Duggan is in custody in Australia as he fights extradition to the U.S. over his alleged training of Chinese pilots. Duggan is now an Australian citizen.