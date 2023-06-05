Supersonic Fighters Chase Bizjet Over Washington

A Cessna Citation with four people onboard crashed in the mountains of Virginia after it apparently violated the Washington, D.C. restricted airspace on Sunday. The incursion prompted the scrambling of fighters that went supersonic and caused a sonic boom that rattled windows and nerves in the capital. A U.S. official told CNN that the fighters didn’t cause the plane to crash. The fate of the four people wasn’t immediately released.
The drama unfolded when the Citation, which took off from Elizabethton, Tennessee for Long Island made a U-turn over New York and flew directly over Washington at 34,000 feet about 3:20 p.m., prompting an emergency response even though the ceiling of the restricted airspace is 18,000 feet. “The NORAD aircraft were authorized to travel at supersonic speeds and a sonic boom may have been heard by residents of the region,” a NORAD statement said. The fighters intercepted the plane and used flares to get the Citation pilot’s attention but did not get any response from the aircraft. The business jet crashed in the George Washington National Forest in southwest Virginia. It was registered to a car dealership in Melbourne, Florida.
According to the FlightAware readout the plane was still at FL340 when passing over DC. The SFRA tops out at FL180 so there was no violation of the SFRA airspace. The so called U turn over Long Island was a turn probably programmed into the plane’s FMS according to the clearance. The last fix prior to Islip is Calverton VOR which is the normal routing in the New York area coming from the southwest. The FMS and autopilot then just held that heading after the turn toward ISP until plane ran out of fuel. I used to fly that model of Citation, it looks like the flight planned was a max range flight. Sure looks like a loss of pressurization, pilot incapacitation accident, but of course we will have to wait for the cockpit voice recorder readings by the NTSB to know for sure. RIP to those onboard.
Thanks, Matt. I added those details to the story.