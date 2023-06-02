Top Letters And Comments, June 2, 2023

The Hangar’s Done. What Can I Put In It?

I absolutely agree about the indefinite storage of non-op aircraft. Airports are for flying and fueling and fixing and all those activities keep GA a vital and growing industry. If hangars are bring squatted on by folks who will never fly their dust-covered aluminum hangar furniture that means someone else who wants to get into flying and buy a plane will be discouraged from doing so. Affordable hangars are generally offered as incentives to keep the whole package going. Hangars priced realistically would probably sit vacant or be filled with high-end corporate clients. No hangar availability means fewer airplanes and fewer folks getting into maintenance. Then everyone suffers.

R.F.R.

Don’t even get me started on this. At one airport I landed at, I looked into a hangar. There were 5? cars in various states of repair. Not ONE aircraft was in it. If I was the manager, that wouldn’t happen on my watch. Also, I wouldn’t put up with aircraft out of annual, not flying, and hangar turned into man caves or storage sheds. Either fly your aircraft, or get out. Find another hobby. Don’t tie up precious space.

Karrpilot

As a 23-year skydiver and Jumpmaster I did NOT want to be a “hood ornament.” Jumped all over the US and incursions were rare but did happen. The worst incursion in my memory was at Dillingham on the North Shore of Oahu in the late ’70’s. Some guy in a Hughes 300 appeared and hovered a few feet above the landing area kicking up dust and dirt with the rotorwash and laughing. Sooo, one of the jumpers, who was a Huey pilot at Schofield Barracks, grabbed some pea gravel, stood tossing it up and down in his hand so the pilot could see him, and looking at the tail rotor. The 300 pilot suddenly pulled pitch and left in quite a hurry.

Richard B.

