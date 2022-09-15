GlobalX Orders 50 Eviation Alice Electric Aircraft

Florida-based charter company GlobalX has signed a letter of intent (LOI) for an order of 50 all-electric Eviation Alice aircraft. According to the company, which started passenger operations in August 2021, the aircraft will be used for passenger routes in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean. GlobalX says it is expecting delivery of its first Alice in 2027, noting that it is also considering the cargo variant of the model.

“Charter travel is attractive to both individuals and groups as it offers flexibility, privacy and convenience,” said Eviation president Gregory Davis. “Alice represents a pioneering approach to making this type of aviation sustainable for generations to come. We are delighted to enter this agreement with GlobalX, whose investment in zero-emissions flight demonstrates the airline’s commitment to cleaner skies, lower operational costs, and the provision of the most innovative options for air travel.”

For the nine-passenger Alice commuter, Eviation is targeting a single-charge range of 440 NM, top cruise speed of 250 knots and payload of 2,500 pounds. The company is planning commuter, executive and cargo version of the aircraft, which is powered by two magniX magni650 electric propulsion units. The Alice prototype has been undergoing ground testing but has not yet flown.