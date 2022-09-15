Pratt & Whitney PW812GA Earns Transport Canada Type Certification

Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PW812GA engine has received its type certification from Transport Canada, the company announced on Wednesday. Pratt & Whitney reported that the PW812GA underwent more than 3,400 hours of engine testing including 260 hours of flight testing. A member of the company’s PW800 family, the engine was selected last year to power Gulfstream’s upcoming G400 business jet.

“We worked closely with Transport Canada to create an efficient and thorough certification process that successfully led us to this point,” said Pratt & Whitney Canada President Maria Della Posta. “We are gratified by the steady progress the PW800 engine family has achieved based on its ability to deliver a new level of performance and efficiency to the large cabin business aircraft class.”

The PW812GA will be the third PW800-family engine to power a Gulfstream aircraft, with the PW814GA powering the G500 and the PW815GA powering the G600. According to the company, the PW814GA and PW815GA have logged more than 144,000 flight hours since entering service in September 2018 and August 2019 respectively. Pratt & Whitney further noted that the PW800 engines share a common core with the company’s GTF commercial jet engine, which has accrued over 2.2 million flight hours since its launch in 2016.