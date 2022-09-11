Polls & QuizzesUncategorizedPoll: Should The FAA And NTSB Do More About High-Profile Flightseeing Accidents?By Editorial Staff - Published: September 11, 20221PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin Poll: Should the FAA and NTSB Do More About High-Profile Flightseeing Accidents? Poll: Should The FAA And NTSB Do More About High-Profile Flightseeing Accidents? Sure. But what exactly? Industry initiatives would work. Industry/government effort. Why can’t we expect pilots to figure this out? Other Δ
This is a very confusing Poll… What is being discussed?
All “High-Profile Accidents” are just that “High-Profile”. The media will create drama stories when their is name recognition just for more views of their website. If a celebrity trips on the sidewalk, wrecks their $100K sports car or lands on a taxi-way it’s all “High-Profile”. Should Pilots just quit flying people around if they are famous? What makes a “Flightseeing” accident worst then a “Charter” or “Scheduled” accident?