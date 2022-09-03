King Air Down, Pilot In Custody After Crash Threat

Police and the FAA spent the morning monitoring the movements of a King Air whose pilot reportedly threatened to crash the plane into the Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi. The aircraft was reportedly back on the ground near Ashland, Mississippi by 11:07 EDT and the pilot was in custody according to CNN. The unidentified pilot apparently called in the threat by cell phone early on Saturday morning and as of late morning had flown to a an isolated area over Holly Springs National Forest according to FlightAware . The track of the aircraft ends in an area with no airports.

The plane is owned by Southeast Aviation LLC and departed Tupelo about 7:45 a.m. local time. It may have been stolen. The Walmart was evacuated. CNN reported the pilot was an employee of the Tupelo Airport.