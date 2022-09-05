One Dead, Nine Missing In Washington State Floatplane Crash

One person has been confirmed dead and nine are missing after a turbine Otter floatplane crashed off Whidbey Island in Washington State on Sunday. The charter aircraft took off from Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands for Renton about 2:50 p.m. and the flight ended 18 minutes later, according to Flight Aware. The Coast Guard found one body and called in local agencies to search for survivors. The Coast Guard initially reported nine adults and one child were onboard. Not details were immediately available on the nature of the crash or the identity of the person whose body was recovered.
The aircraft was operated by Northwest Seaplanes, which operates a single turbine-powered 10-seat Otter and four Beavers. The Otter was modified with the addition of a Walter turbine engine. The carrier offers charters to wilderness locations in Washington and British Columbia.
According to news reports, witnesses say they saw the plane dive into the water. I hope someone was recording this accident with a camera. Should the wreckage be located, there may be some salvageable onboard video taken by the passengers or crew. It looks like weather was not a factor.
Agree. There not nearly enough information here. With what’s provided here, there isn’t enough information for even a guess.
Lots of day VFR fatal crashes in the last 30 days.I hope the winter isn’t as bad.
And yesterday a SR22 crashed approaching Spring, Texas killing the pilot and injuring two passengers. The aircraft had refueled in Louisiana after departing Knoxville and was still quite full as news reports indicate 75 gallons spilled. It appears the BRS chute was deployed from the pictures I’ve seen. What’s going on??
From reports it sounds like an airborne explosion. For whatever reason that would explain the sudden cessation of tracking data, nose dive in, and little debris on water.
Russ Niles, it’s Walter engine, not Walther. One makes engines and is now owned by GE. The other is a manufacturer of firearms.
Oops. Thanks James. I’ll fix it.