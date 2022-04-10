Lirio Liu Replaces Earl Lawrence At FAA Certification

The FAA has replaced Earl Lawrence as the head of aircraft certification with Lirio Liu, who now runs the agency’s international affairs office. Lawrence has run aircraft certification for three years. Liu is an aerospace engineer and has been with the FAA since 1991. Much of that experience has been in aircraft certification and safety roles. She also headed up the Office of Rulemaking for aviation safety for seven years. She assumed her present duties in October of 2020 and will take over from Lawrence on May 8. He’s being given another role at the FAA but it has not been disclosed.
Lawrence went to the FAA in 2010 as manager of the Small Airplane Directorate. Prior to that he had been EAA’s VP of Industry and Regulatory Affairs. He worked his way up through the FAA executive branch, taking over as Director UAS Integration Branch from 2015 until 2018 when he took over aircraft certification.
Sound of shoe dropping…
It only took a couple of words from Larry S and WHAM…goodbye Earl!
Ms. Lirio Liu
>Experience
Federal Aviation Administration
Federal Aviation Administration
30 years 11 months
>Executive Director, Office of International Affairs
Oct 2020 – Present1 year 7 months Washington, District of Columbia, United States
Responsible for the development of international policy and provides guidance across the various disciplines of the FAA and is also responsible for the FAA’s international offices in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America.
>Executive Director, Office of Operational Safety, Commercial Space Transportation
Jan 2020 – Oct 202010 months Washington, District of Columbia, United States
Responsible for ensuring the protection of the public, property, and the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States during commercial launch or reentry activities, and to encourage, facilitate, and promote U.S. commercial space transportation. Responsibilities include executive oversite of the operational requirements leading to the authorization for commercial launch operations. Directly oversaw the activities related to safety analysis and assurance, coordination of…
>Acting Deputy Associate Administrator, Aviation Safety
Jun 2019 – Jan 20208 months Washington, District of Columbia, United States
Provided executive leadership to an organization of over 7,000 employees who are responsible for setting safety standards and overseeing all parts of the aviation industry — airlines, manufacturers, repair stations, pilots, mechanics, air traffic controllers, flight attendants, and any person or product that operates in aviation. As the Deputy, supported the return to service activities for the Boeing 737 MAX, including detailed briefings with FAA leadership and stakeholders; participated as…
>Executive Director, Office of Rulemaking, Aviation Safety
Apr 2012 – Jan 20207 years 10 months Washington D.C. Metro Area
Responsible for the Rulemaking Program for the Federal Aviation Administration. Designated Federal Officer for the Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee (ARAC) and primary liaison for interagency coordination with Office of the Secretary of Transporation and Office of Managent and Budget on rulemaking matters. Successfully implemented the Executive Orders on Regulatory Reform with a positive cost saving to the DOT of $64Mil in the first year of implementation.
>Deputy Regional Administrator
Oct 2009 – Apr 20122 years 7 months Hawthorne, California
Technical Special Assistant to the Associate Administrator for Aviation Safety
Dec 2008 – Oct 200911 months Washington D.C. Metro Area
>Technical Special Assistant to the Director, Aircraft Certification Service
Aug 2008 – Dec 20085 months Washington D.C. Metro Area
Senior Representative
Apr 2004 – Aug 20084 years 5 months Paris Area, France
>Manager, Seattle Aircraft Certification Office
Nov 2000 – Apr 20043 years 6 months Greater Seattle Area
>Manager, Standarization Branch, Transport Standards Staff
Oct 1998 – Oct 20002 years 1 month Renton, Washington, United States
>Program Manager, International Branch, Transport Standards Staff
Sep 1997 – Oct 19981 year 2 months Renton, Washington, United States
Aerospace Engineer, Airframe Branch, Los Angeles Aircraft Certification Office
Jun 1991 – Sep 19976 years 4 months
>Education
Universtity of Texas Arlington Graphic
Universtity of Texas Arlington
Bachelor’s degreeAerospace, Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering
1988 – 1991
California State University, Long BeachCalifornia State University, Long Beach Graphic
California State University, Long Beach
Graduate Coursework towards Master’s DegreeAerospace, Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering
University of WashingtonUniversity of Washington Graphic
University of Washington
Graduate Coursework towards Master’s Degree Aerospace, Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering
Languages
English
Native or bilingual proficiency
French
Native or bilingual proficiency
Chinese
Elementary proficiency
Organizations
Sigma Gamma Tau – National Honor Society in Aerospace Engineering
Tau Beta Pi – National Engineering Honor Society
Now, THAT’S a resume.