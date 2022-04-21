Medical Application Tracker Now Online

Finding out the status of a flight medical is a click away under a new online feature announced by the FAA on Wednesday. The agency says pilots can now follow the progress of their medical through the system on the MedXPress Web site. Previously, pilots who wanted to check on their application had to call the Office of Aerospace Medicine. As soon as the application is submitted it will appear on the Web site and FAA staff will update it as it wends its way through the system.

“If you can track where your ridesharing car is or the status of a company delivering your package, pilots should be able to see online the real-time status of their application,” said Federal Air Surgeon Dr. Susan Northrup. “We will continue to explore how we can be more transparent with the aviation community.”