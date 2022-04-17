Planes Or Trains? For City Trips, Rails Make More Sense

If you want to put your airplane/avionics/service/gizmo or gadget on the map, sooner or later you’ll have to show it at AirVenture. So this year, Oshkosh will get an eVTOL terminal as a demonstration project and, presumably, eventual working infrastructure. I wouldn’t expect it to be much more than a building and a charging facility, but that’s what eVTOL infrastructure is. So be it. Volatus Infrastructure is building the $500,000 project in anticipation of the aircraft and customers becoming available soon.
I like this kind of forward thinking. It will allow people to see what the emerging new world of electric aircraft might look like rather just reading the press-release derived news stories and fantastical market claims. That said, Volatus may be a little ahead of itself. The company’s announcement said “eight months from now, these vehicles will be available for purchase by anyone anywhere in the world.” Excuse me, but I don’t think so. I don’t see any certification projects that are nearly that close to delivering nor have I seen any experimental/amateur built activity in this space. That’s not the same as saying it won’t happen; it will. Just not that fast. Let’s just give the hype a rest, please.
We also reported that Volocopter has settled on the conforming version of its eVTOL and plans to use it as a technology demonstrator at the Paris Olympics in 2024. This news kind of kicked me off the ledge. For months, I’ve been reading about these eVTOLs, the various configurations and claimed capabilities and thinking two things: One, there are just too many of them to imagine that anything but a giant shakeout is inevitable. Second, related to that, is that the Urban Air Mobility concept supposed to sustain all these machines is looking, if not wrong, then not right, either.
I’m convinced some of these aircraft will be certified. Joby appears to lead the pack with a competent design and generous funding, but there are others such as Archer, Lilium, Beta and Kitty Hawk. Until certification is further along, it’s difficult to judge the competence of these designs. I’m willing to stipulate they’ll clear the hurdles. Market acceptance and practicality is another matter.
None of the coverage I’ve read or events I’ve covered seems to question that UAM is the coming wave. It’s just assumed that it will coalesce around aircraft capability. I’m a deep skeptic of this belief. I’m an airplane guy and I’m supposed to be enthusiastic about all things aviation, but increasingly, I’m wondering exactly what problem UAM is supposed to solve.
The two leading answers are congestion and climate change. But consider Joby’s stated idea of a network that would deliver a passenger to the vertiport in one car and pick him or her up at the destination vertiport in another car. So you’ve already doubled the cars required, even if you have eliminated the longest portion of the drive into the city. Let’s say they’re electric cars, so their carbon budget is minimal. They still take up space.
Just for Los Angeles alone, Joby envisions thousands of such flights a day. If it reaches stated capacity, you wouldn’t be able to look up and not see an eVTOL buzzing somewhere. Maybe a lot of them. The emerging industry claims it has addressed the noise issue, but I’ll believe it when I hear it. I just think it’s weak public policy to try to solve congestion with a boatload of additional, small-capacity vehicles even if they operate in the vertical dimension.
I think as cities confront the planning decisions to bring UAM online, some will conclude there’s a better way: Trains. Yes, trains. UAM advocates say trains—subways, light rail or elevated light rail—are too infrastructure intensive to be realistic. But I think if cities want to solve their congestion issues and lower emissions, they’ll arrive at some combination of taxing or prohibiting personal vehicles, investment in light rail and policies that take advantage of the reduction in commuter volume forced upon us by the pandemic. Do all those people really need to get into the city daily? Maybe they’d really rather work from home. Or go twice a week. This is low hanging fruit compared to a network of thousands of eVTOLs.
Mass transit is both more energy efficient, less polluting and accessible than UAM will be, and a good system would allow the rider who has to go 12 or 20 blocks an option that eVTOLs probably never will. Yes, even light rail is expensive, but if cities want to seriously commit to less congestion and lower emissions, I think it’s going to take the political will to invest in multi-decade urban rail systems for the backbone of intracity transportation. Then everything else just fills in the gaps, including UAM. Directionally, if congestion and climate change are worries, fewer vehicles carrying more people makes more sense than many vehicles carrying fewer.
In my view, having some UAM routes from suburbs into city centers will find a place, if the business models can work without the kind of massive numbers Joby envisions. In this gauzily optimistic analysis, Roland Berger predicts that by 2050, a global fleet of 160,000 eVTOLs will generate $90 billion in revenues by 2050. And I predict that far short of that, if there are any sober journalists left, they’ll be writing stories explaining why UAM is a much smaller industry than anyone expected. But say this: By then, battery limitations won’t be the issue they are now.
So where does UAM fit? In my view it will have a place because the vehicles are just too capable to not find application. Joby’s proposal, for instance, provides for intercity routes out to about 100 miles—say Los Angeles to Palm Springs. This strikes me as perfect for an eVTOL because the route density wouldn’t support trains, it’s a long slog in a personal car and too short for airline service.
At AirVenture, maybe an eVTOL service could eventually whisk passengers from Appleton to the show bus terminal. That would, I admit, be kinda cool. Just don’t expect me to get excited by an airshow of multi-rotors whirring by.
Here’s an excellent dissertation on EV charging. In it, he describes the main problem of widespread use of EV’s (I guess we can include UAV’s, too) as one of having enough chargers to make it practical and widespread. He says they won’t sell enough EV’s until the charging infrastructure is there and the infrastructure isn’t economically practical until they sell enough EV’s. He further talks about the lack of standardization of charging systems. He says it’s a chicken or egg came first problem and a standards problem.
Well done 20 min video:
youtube.com/watch?v=pLcqJ2DclEg
I recommend interested readers spend the time to watch it.
So I guess Volatus is taking the ‘build the charging infrastructure first’ path and betting on the come? That said, in the above video, they say a Tesla Supercharging station for 6-8 vehicles costs ~$250K. And a VW fast charging station will cost $350K. So how did Volatus come up with a $500K cost for a single unit? OH … silly me … maybe the FAA is involved? (Is there an AC for that already?) OR, maybe the station says “airplane” on it?
You didn’t ask the obvious question, however … what if they build it and no one comes? And just who is paying the freight to install that system? Well, if George Bye ever delivers my 172 electric power system changeout, I can cruise over and fill up on electrons … IF their plug fits the system?
I agree with you on the trains idea for UAM purposes, however. I grew up in Chicago; even in the 50’s, it was easy to get around using combinations of buses and elevated / subway (depending upon where you were) trains. Transfers were easy. I went to high school using the CTA (Chicago Transit Authority) buses … we didn’t have hoards of taxpayer supported yellow buses. Even now at O’Hare Field, you can get to ‘the loop’ via a subway train right in the terminal area.
Without knowing what the actual budget is, and what the $500k is for, it’s hard to just assume this is FAA pork – a Tesla supercharger is 6-8 stalls in a parking lot with no building, and they probably have negotiated contracts to bring the cost down – the artwork provided in the article showed a building – we all know that any structure of any size these days could easily cost $500K or more – our warming hut in a Minneapolis suburb cost the city $1MM! basically a room with two bathrooms – what a rip-off that was.
A while ago I worked In Ottawa and my elderly mother lived in a retirement residence in Montreal about 80 miles away. When I went to visit her I usually took the train. There was plenty of airline flights but the downtown to downtown train was actually faster door to door and importantly a vastly more civilized travelling experience.
I sometimes drove but found I much preferred sitting on the comfortable train seat watching the countryside glide by, drink in hand, over fighting the crazy Montreal traffic.
In a perfect world UAM’s would be the best of both worlds, but in the real world there are so many obvious unanswered (or IMO unanswerable) issues that I fear all UAM’s represent is a potential huge diversion of city funding from a model that works, is sustainable and responsible to publicly funded transportation for high net worth individuals
It is new MBA business model. Capitalization of the profits and socialization of the loses
Oshkosh will get an eVTOL terminal? WHY?
Just land on the tarmac like the rest of the helicopters do. Why spend the money on a “unique” terminal when existing fascilities are quite adequate.
For some reason Americans can’t get behind trains – politically it has too many enemies and we can’t seem to figure out how to build them in a cost efficient way. Living in Madrid, I went door-to-door to Barcelona (both city centers) in comfort with Wi-Fi and a total of three hours – I did this over 15 times and once I decided to go by plane – the last mile made it downright silly and it took me close to 4-1/2 hours. The price for both was the same (in those days like $200 round-trip)
As for these UAMs I still don’t know how the public will embrace getting in one of these. The public hates ‘puddle-jumpers, will only get in GA aircaft cause they know someone and are scared to death on commercial flights in large planes when a small amount of turbulence appears – for us in these forums, we’d probably be willing to board a UAM because we’re more comfortable in that environment – so it’s hard for me to imagine how the ‘regular’ will feel – only time will tell.