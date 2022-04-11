Super Tucano Fleet Reaches 500,000 Flight Hours

Embraer has announced that the global fleet of A-29 Super Tucano single-engine military turboprops has passed the 500,000-flight-hour milestone. According to the company, more than 260 units have been delivered since the model’s introduction in 2003. Developed as a multi-mission aircraft, the A-29 is used for missions such as light attack, armed reconnaissance, close air support and advanced training.

“In addition to 500,000 flight hours, the A-29 has also accumulated more than 60,000 hours in combat,” said Bosco Costa Junior, Embraer Defense and Security chief commercial officer. “In fact, it is the only advanced light attack, reconnaissance, and training turboprop platform currently in production with proven combat capabilities across the world.”

Embraer reports that the A-29 Super Tucano has been selected by over 15 air forces around the world. The aircraft is equipped with sensors and weapons including an electro-optical/infrared system with laser designator, night vision goggles, secure communications and a data-link package. It is also designed to operate from remote and unpaved runways.