NASA Axes X-57 Maxwell Before First Flight

NASA says electric aircraft technology isn’t ready for prime time and its much-hyped X-57 Maxwell test aircraft will never fly. The $87 million program (including $47 million in cost overruns) will wind up at the end of this year, and the knowledge gained by trying to get the plane into the air will be available for anyone who can apply it to their project.

The plan was to modify a Tecnam P2006 with an array of small electric motors on the leading edge of a high-lift wing for vertical takeoff and shift the power to two larger wingtip motors and props for cruise flight. NASA officials said in a streamed news conference on Friday they can’t do it safely in the time available. The announcement comes on the heels of Tecnam’s announcement that it was suspending its own electrification project, the P-Volt, because battery technology isn’t advanced enough for economically viable aircraft.

In the conference, Bradley Flick, director of NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base, said NASA based the program on assumptions that existing electric propulsion technology was advanced enough to be incorporated into the Maxwell. He said the researchers discovered those assumptions were incorrect. “What we learned is that many of those necessary subsystems were not sufficiently mature for safe flight,” he said.

In 2021 the team decided to fund the research through the end of 2023, and they thought they’d get the plane into the air. Flick said that earlier this year researchers discovered a problem with the technology that would make flying the plane unsafe and there wouldn’t be enough time to fix it before the scheduled end of the program.

  2. Battery technology will never be advanced enough for economically viable aircraft. There may be some niche aircraft where it will be viable, but neither battery powered airliners or even practical trainers will ever exist.

    The issue is energy density which needs to increase by roughly an order of magnitude for batteries to be viable and replace fossil fuel, and that is never going to happen.

    Battery technology is about 200 years old and lithium battery technology is about 100 years old. The first attempt at lithium batteries a hundred years ago was abandoned because no one could figure out how to keep a battery of any decent size from self destructing. That issue was, more or less, solved by putting smart controllers inside the battery, not though any astounding break through in electrochemistry or materials. Battery technology is mature technology and the most optimistic improvement possible is about a factor of 2, which will be fantastic for cars and trucks but will do little to nothing for airplanes. You may not like physics, but it is the law.

    Likewise, electric motor technology is about 200 years old, is mature technology, and motor efficiency passed 98% some years ago. There is no room left for improvement there.

    The bottom line is batteries are a dead end for airplanes.

  4. Wow, $87 million dollars to figure out what was pretty obvious from the start. Your tax dollars in action! Maybe they should have let Elon Musk work on that for them. Oh, wait, he already did that for cars. But even he said that electric airplanes were not there yet.

  5. Having spent most — 27 years — of my 38 year professional aviation ‘life’ on and around Edwards AFB, I can attest to the wastefulness of Government entities who manage by throwing massive amounts of money at projects. The military and NASA are no different than the society, in general. They get goofy ideas in their heads and have the power to turn those ideas into projects funded by — you know — you and I. At NASA Dryden cum Armstrong, they’ve done some good things over the years but now the younger folks are stepping up with the electric propulsion “syndrome” as I like to call it. THIS fiasco is a perfect example.

    Just yesterday, I attended the Midwest Renewable Energy Assn ‘Fair’ in WI since it was nearby and I have an interest in PV. As I entered, I thought I’d entered a time warp … people wearing tie-dyed T-shirts, man buns, beads and the usual accoutrements of the 60’s and 70’s … only now they’re trying to power the world with electrons to ‘save it.’ Prius’ and Leafs were everywhere. In some areas, this is smart. In others … NOT so smart. Electric airplanes would be at the top of the wasteful list, for me. They have to defeat gravity in addition to motive forces. One guy never flinched when he told me I could build a PV patio cover for a mere $200K and the Government — of THIS fiasco — would give me a pile of money to help pay for it. Just who is authorizing these massive expenditures? In this X-57 instance, $87M with a $47M overrun is GROSS MISMANAGEMENT of resources!. And no ones head at NASA Armstrong will roll for it.

    Next up … the X-59 ‘boondoggle’ to find out if the general population is offended by a reduction in the sonic boom overpressure. Ultimately, they want to — AGAIN — build supersonic airliners. Maybe they didn’t hear about the SST or the Concorde? Further, the massive drag of a supersonic airplane has to be overcome by thrust — DUH! — which equates to fuel consumption. Maybe THEY haven’t heard that THEY had a program 20 years ago called SSBD (Shaped Sonic Boom Demo) right there at Dryden? Why are they now trying to find out if they’ll peep off the people with sonic booms? Those folks at NASA have lost their minds. Let Boom Aerospace do it.

    So in one office at NASA Armstrong, “hippies” have spent $87M trying to build a 14 motor electric contraption which — as others have pointed out — many of us correctly poo poo’ed. Are they gonna write a tech report that says battery energy density ain’t up to the task? Their goal was to ‘save’ the planet using electric propulsion … they failed. In the adjacent office, some people have spent three times as much — $247M — on another single airplane trying fly wealthy people around the globe at supersonic speeds while using global warming spewing engines. What the hell is going on at NASA Armstrong? Whoever is running that place needs to get a grip on expendatures and program efforts! They’ve spent nearly a third of a BILLION bucks for two airplanes … neither of which has flown, one now won’t and the other will help pollute the atmosphere. Geesh!

    Oh well … I’m sure Tecnam and Lockheed are smiling? Now if we could just convince Cubcrafters to abandon their goofy electric blown flap idea and focus on shareholder value. PT Barnum was right 🙁 Now that I think about it, so was Burt Rutan with HIS disdain for both NASA and Government flight test. I’m with him.

  6. The eBandwagon:

    1 ΦNIX
    2 AC Propulsion SoLong
    3 Aerovironment Bionic Bat
    4 AgustaWestland Project Zero
    5 AirCar
    6 Air Energy AE-1 Silent
    7 Airbus A³ Vahana
    8 Airbus E-Fan
    9 Ampaire Electric EEL
    10 Eviation Alice
    11 Alisport Silent Club
    12 APEV Pouchelec
    13 APEV Demoichelle
    14 AstroFlight Sunrise
    15 Aura Aero ERA
    16 Aura Aero Integral
    17 Baykar Cezeri
    18 Beta AVA
    19 Boeing Fuel Cell Demonstrator (FCD)
    20 Bye Aerospace Sun Flyer 2
    21 Bye Aerospace Sun Flyer 4
    22 Cessna 172 electric
    23 Cessna 208 eCaravan
    24 CityAirbus
    25 CityAirbus NextGen
    26 DigiSky SkySpark
    27 Dragonfly
    28 Dufour Aerospace aEro 1
    29 e-Genius
    30 e-Sling
    31 EADS Green Cri-Cri
    32 Electric Aircraft Corporation ElectraFlyer Trike
    33 Electric Aircraft Corporation ElectraFlyer-C
    34 Electric Visionary Aircraft
    35 Electravia E-Fenix
    36 Electravia ElectroLight2
    37 Electravia BL1E Electra
    38 Electravia Electro Trike
    39 AutoGyro GmbH eCavalon
    40 ENFICA-FC
    41 eUP Aviation Green1
    42 Flightstar e-Spyder
    43 MC15E Cri-Cri
    44 Icaro 2000 Trike
    45 Joby Aviation S4
    46 La France
    47 LAK-17B FES Self-Launch (mini)
    48 Lange Antares 20E
    49 Lange Antares 23E
    50 Lange LF 20
    51 Lilium Jet
    52 Luxembourg Special Aerotechnics MC30E
    53 MacCready Gossamer Penguin
    54 MacCready Solar Challenger
    55 Matsushita / Tokyo Institute of Technology aircraft
    56 Mauro Solar Riser
    57 Militky MB-E1
    58 MIT Monarch
    59 NASA Centurion
    60 NASA Helios
    61 NASA Pathfinder
    62 NASA Puffin
    63 NASA X-57 Maxwell
    64 New Concept Aircraft (Zhuhai) Green Pioneer Ι
    65 Opener BlackFly
    66 PC-Aero Elektra One
    67 Petróczy-Kármán-Žurovec PKZ-1
    68 Phoenix U-14 Electra
    69 Pipistrel Alpha Electro
    70 Pipistrel Taurus Electro G2
    71 Pipistrel Taurus G4
    72 Pipistrel Velis Electro
    73 Pipistrel WATTsUP
    74 QinetiQ Zephyr
    75 Rolls-Royce ACCEL
    76 Schempp-Hirth Discus-2c FES
    77 Schempp-Hirth Ventus-2cxa FES
    78 Schempp-Hirth Arcus-E
    79 Siemens-FlyEco Magnus eFusion
    80 Soaring
    81 Solair 1
    82 Solar Impulse
    83 Solar Impulse 2
    84 Solar-Powered Aircraft Developments Solar One
    85 SolarStratos
    86 Solution F/Chretien Helicopter
    87 Sonex Electric Sport Aircraft
    88 SORA-e
    89 Stuttgart University Icaré II
    90 Sunseeker I
    91 Sunseeker Duo
    92 Tier1 electric Robinson R44
    93 Tissandier
    94 Ultraflight Lazair Electric
    95 Volocopter
    96 Volta Volare GT4
    97 Yuneec International E430
    98 smartflyer SFX1