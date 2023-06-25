NASA Axes X-57 Maxwell Before First Flight

NASA says electric aircraft technology isn’t ready for prime time and its much-hyped X-57 Maxwell test aircraft will never fly. The $87 million program (including $47 million in cost overruns) will wind up at the end of this year, and the knowledge gained by trying to get the plane into the air will be available for anyone who can apply it to their project.
The plan was to modify a Tecnam P2006 with an array of small electric motors on the leading edge of a high-lift wing for vertical takeoff and shift the power to two larger wingtip motors and props for cruise flight. NASA officials said in a streamed news conference on Friday they can’t do it safely in the time available. The announcement comes on the heels of Tecnam’s announcement that it was suspending its own electrification project, the P-Volt, because battery technology isn’t advanced enough for economically viable aircraft.
In the conference, Bradley Flick, director of NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base, said NASA based the program on assumptions that existing electric propulsion technology was advanced enough to be incorporated into the Maxwell. He said the researchers discovered those assumptions were incorrect. “What we learned is that many of those necessary subsystems were not sufficiently mature for safe flight,” he said.
In 2021 the team decided to fund the research through the end of 2023, and they thought they’d get the plane into the air. Flick said that earlier this year researchers discovered a problem with the technology that would make flying the plane unsafe and there wouldn’t be enough time to fix it before the scheduled end of the program.
Maybe these guys should have first read the AVWeb Comment section, where the majority of the chorus noted that electric and electric/hybrid flying isn’t quite “there” yet.
Battery technology will never be advanced enough for economically viable aircraft. There may be some niche aircraft where it will be viable, but neither battery powered airliners or even practical trainers will ever exist.
The issue is energy density which needs to increase by roughly an order of magnitude for batteries to be viable and replace fossil fuel, and that is never going to happen.
Battery technology is about 200 years old and lithium battery technology is about 100 years old. The first attempt at lithium batteries a hundred years ago was abandoned because no one could figure out how to keep a battery of any decent size from self destructing. That issue was, more or less, solved by putting smart controllers inside the battery, not though any astounding break through in electrochemistry or materials. Battery technology is mature technology and the most optimistic improvement possible is about a factor of 2, which will be fantastic for cars and trucks but will do little to nothing for airplanes. You may not like physics, but it is the law.
Likewise, electric motor technology is about 200 years old, is mature technology, and motor efficiency passed 98% some years ago. There is no room left for improvement there.
The bottom line is batteries are a dead end for airplanes.
No comment.
Ditto!
Wow, $87 million dollars to figure out what was pretty obvious from the start. Your tax dollars in action! Maybe they should have let Elon Musk work on that for them. Oh, wait, he already did that for cars. But even he said that electric airplanes were not there yet.
Having spent most — 27 years — of my 38 year professional aviation ‘life’ on and around Edwards AFB, I can attest to the wastefulness of Government entities who manage by throwing massive amounts of money at projects. The military and NASA are no different than the society, in general. They get goofy ideas in their heads and have the power to turn those ideas into projects funded by — you know — you and I. At NASA Dryden cum Armstrong, they’ve done some good things over the years but now the younger folks are stepping up with the electric propulsion “syndrome” as I like to call it. THIS fiasco is a perfect example.
Just yesterday, I attended the Midwest Renewable Energy Assn ‘Fair’ in WI since it was nearby and I have an interest in PV. As I entered, I thought I’d entered a time warp … people wearing tie-dyed T-shirts, man buns, beads and the usual accoutrements of the 60’s and 70’s … only now they’re trying to power the world with electrons to ‘save it.’ Prius’ and Leafs were everywhere. In some areas, this is smart. In others … NOT so smart. Electric airplanes would be at the top of the wasteful list, for me. They have to defeat gravity in addition to motive forces. One guy never flinched when he told me I could build a PV patio cover for a mere $200K and the Government — of THIS fiasco — would give me a pile of money to help pay for it. Just who is authorizing these massive expenditures? In this X-57 instance, $87M with a $47M overrun is GROSS MISMANAGEMENT of resources!. And no ones head at NASA Armstrong will roll for it.
Next up … the X-59 ‘boondoggle’ to find out if the general population is offended by a reduction in the sonic boom overpressure. Ultimately, they want to — AGAIN — build supersonic airliners. Maybe they didn’t hear about the SST or the Concorde? Further, the massive drag of a supersonic airplane has to be overcome by thrust — DUH! — which equates to fuel consumption. Maybe THEY haven’t heard that THEY had a program 20 years ago called SSBD (Shaped Sonic Boom Demo) right there at Dryden? Why are they now trying to find out if they’ll peep off the people with sonic booms? Those folks at NASA have lost their minds. Let Boom Aerospace do it.
So in one office at NASA Armstrong, “hippies” have spent $87M trying to build a 14 motor electric contraption which — as others have pointed out — many of us correctly poo poo’ed. Are they gonna write a tech report that says battery energy density ain’t up to the task? Their goal was to ‘save’ the planet using electric propulsion … they failed. In the adjacent office, some people have spent three times as much — $247M — on another single airplane trying fly wealthy people around the globe at supersonic speeds while using global warming spewing engines. What the hell is going on at NASA Armstrong? Whoever is running that place needs to get a grip on expendatures and program efforts! They’ve spent nearly a third of a BILLION bucks for two airplanes … neither of which has flown, one now won’t and the other will help pollute the atmosphere. Geesh!
Oh well … I’m sure Tecnam and Lockheed are smiling? Now if we could just convince Cubcrafters to abandon their goofy electric blown flap idea and focus on shareholder value. PT Barnum was right 🙁 Now that I think about it, so was Burt Rutan with HIS disdain for both NASA and Government flight test. I’m with him.
The eBandwagon:
1 ΦNIX
2 AC Propulsion SoLong
3 Aerovironment Bionic Bat
4 AgustaWestland Project Zero
5 AirCar
6 Air Energy AE-1 Silent
7 Airbus A³ Vahana
8 Airbus E-Fan
9 Ampaire Electric EEL
10 Eviation Alice
11 Alisport Silent Club
12 APEV Pouchelec
13 APEV Demoichelle
14 AstroFlight Sunrise
15 Aura Aero ERA
16 Aura Aero Integral
17 Baykar Cezeri
18 Beta AVA
19 Boeing Fuel Cell Demonstrator (FCD)
20 Bye Aerospace Sun Flyer 2
21 Bye Aerospace Sun Flyer 4
22 Cessna 172 electric
23 Cessna 208 eCaravan
24 CityAirbus
25 CityAirbus NextGen
26 DigiSky SkySpark
27 Dragonfly
28 Dufour Aerospace aEro 1
29 e-Genius
30 e-Sling
31 EADS Green Cri-Cri
32 Electric Aircraft Corporation ElectraFlyer Trike
33 Electric Aircraft Corporation ElectraFlyer-C
34 Electric Visionary Aircraft
35 Electravia E-Fenix
36 Electravia ElectroLight2
37 Electravia BL1E Electra
38 Electravia Electro Trike
39 AutoGyro GmbH eCavalon
40 ENFICA-FC
41 eUP Aviation Green1
42 Flightstar e-Spyder
43 MC15E Cri-Cri
44 Icaro 2000 Trike
45 Joby Aviation S4
46 La France
47 LAK-17B FES Self-Launch (mini)
48 Lange Antares 20E
49 Lange Antares 23E
50 Lange LF 20
51 Lilium Jet
52 Luxembourg Special Aerotechnics MC30E
53 MacCready Gossamer Penguin
54 MacCready Solar Challenger
55 Matsushita / Tokyo Institute of Technology aircraft
56 Mauro Solar Riser
57 Militky MB-E1
58 MIT Monarch
59 NASA Centurion
60 NASA Helios
61 NASA Pathfinder
62 NASA Puffin
63 NASA X-57 Maxwell
64 New Concept Aircraft (Zhuhai) Green Pioneer Ι
65 Opener BlackFly
66 PC-Aero Elektra One
67 Petróczy-Kármán-Žurovec PKZ-1
68 Phoenix U-14 Electra
69 Pipistrel Alpha Electro
70 Pipistrel Taurus Electro G2
71 Pipistrel Taurus G4
72 Pipistrel Velis Electro
73 Pipistrel WATTsUP
74 QinetiQ Zephyr
75 Rolls-Royce ACCEL
76 Schempp-Hirth Discus-2c FES
77 Schempp-Hirth Ventus-2cxa FES
78 Schempp-Hirth Arcus-E
79 Siemens-FlyEco Magnus eFusion
80 Soaring
81 Solair 1
82 Solar Impulse
83 Solar Impulse 2
84 Solar-Powered Aircraft Developments Solar One
85 SolarStratos
86 Solution F/Chretien Helicopter
87 Sonex Electric Sport Aircraft
88 SORA-e
89 Stuttgart University Icaré II
90 Sunseeker I
91 Sunseeker Duo
92 Tier1 electric Robinson R44
93 Tissandier
94 Ultraflight Lazair Electric
95 Volocopter
96 Volta Volare GT4
97 Yuneec International E430
98 smartflyer SFX1