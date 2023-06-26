Ramp Worker Ingested By Delta A319 Engine

For the second time in six months, an airline ramp worker has been ingested by a jet engine. The FAA has confirmed the Delta Air Lines worker was killed at the San Antonio Airport late Friday. “An airport ramp worker was involved in an accident in the gate area at San Antonio International Airport around 10:30 p.m. local time on Friday, June 23, while a jetliner was pulling up to the terminal. Delta Flight 1111, an Airbus A319, had just arrived from Los Angeles International Airport,” the FAA said in a statement. The NTSB released a statement saying the aircraft was taxiing to the gate on one engine when the accident occurred.
Meanwhile, American Airlines has been fined $15,565 by the Occupational Health and Safety Association (OSHA) for safety violations in the death of a Piedmont Airlines ramp worker on Dec. 31, 2022. The NTSB preliminary report said the worker had been told in two separate meetings just before the arrival of the aircraft to stay away from the engines on the Envoy E175 until they had been shut down and the aircraft’s beacon was off. Piedmont and Envoy are both wholly owned American subsidiaries. One of the pilots also warned the ramp agent that the engines were still running. The report said the mother of three was carrying a safety cone when she was plucked off her feet and ingested by the engine.
“American Airlines has been fined $15,565 by the Occupational Health and Safety Association (OSHA) for safety violations in the death of a Piedmont Airlines ramp worker” Gee, I know you can’t put price on a human life, but $15K is pretty sad. OSHA has fined companies more (far more) than that for safety violations that did not result in death or injury.
Boy how is that a fix. Someone dies and the government gets money?
Works about the same way as higher taxes solves the income gap (which they mostly measure pre tax for the studies).
It sounds to me like employee incompetence, or not paying attention. When the beacon is flashing, you stay clear of the engines, which was not done. It is tragic that it happened, and I have sympathy for the survivors, but ramps are not a place to be careless.
Rampers also get treated like absolute garbage, especially by regionals and contractors like Menzies or Unifi.
And then there’s baggage carts, belt loaders, fuel trucks, all running around at speed, multiple ways to get killed on the ramp. It’s amazing that the death toll is so low.
“The NTSB preliminary report said the worker had been told in two separate meetings just before the arrival of the aircraft to stay away from the engines on the Envoy E175 until they had been shut down and the aircraft’s beacon was off.”
There should not have been a fine in the first place. That only opens the door for needless civil litigation over an incident that was wholly the employee’s fault. Everyone feels bad for the survivors’ loss, but short of putting employees on a leash, what else could American have done?
What else could have American done? After more than one warning, move her to the baggage area or … fire her?
She didn’t have a personal warning; she attended safety meetings. From the prelim report:
“The ground crew reported that a safety briefing was held about 10 minutes before the airplane arrived at the gate. A second safety “huddle” was held shortly before the airplane arrived at the gate, to reiterate that the engines would remain running until ground power was connected. It was also discussed that the airplane should not be approached, and the diamond of safety cones should not be set until the engines were off, spooled down, and the airplane’s rotating beacon light had been extinguished by the flight crew.”
It seems to me that American Airlines (subsidiary Eagle etc..) had done all it could do short of firing this employee for not following the safety protocols put in place by the airline. I am with the others that commented, what else could AA do? I am no stranger to the ramp either. I have performed thousands of walk arounds on AA ramps as a pilot for AA for 34 years. Many a time waiting in the clear while my aircraft pulled into the gate with the engines running.
Airlines need to be much more selective in the hiring of staff at every level. The seniority of below the wing staff gave a false impression that safety was a given just because they made the job look easy. It’s not a job anyone can or should do. Everyone brings certain attitudes and aptitudes to their jobs and if an applicant doesn’t display them in the interview, it’s in everyone’s best interest not to offer them the job, no matter how badly the airline needs to staff the position.
Hard to believe this could happen again in such a short period of time
Cluster analysis is interesting. Wouldn’t be surprised to see another within a few months.