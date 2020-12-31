Nav Canada Announces Leadership Change

Nav Canada has announced that Raymond G. Bohn has been appointed president and CEO of the company, which provides air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for Canadian domestic and international airspace. Bohn, who joined Nav Canada in 2000 and is currently serving as the company’s vice president and chief human resources officer​, will officially step into his new role on Feb. 1, 2021. He replaces Neil R. Wilson, who announced last October that he planned to retire.

“NAV CANADA is recognized as a world leader in the safe, efficient and cost-effective delivery of air navigation services,” said Nav Canada Board of Directors Chair Marc Courtois. “In these challenging times, we welcome Mr. Bohn’s experience and leadership and have every confidence that he will continue to build upon the success that NAV CANADA has realized since its inception.”

Bohn takes over as the company faces service and workforce reductions—along with fee hikes—due to the coronavirus (COVI-19) pandemic. After a series of layoffs earlier in the year, Nav Canada announced additional workforce reductions at the beginning of December, bringing the total number of pandemic-related job eliminations to approximately 900. The eliminated positions represent 17.5 percent of the company’s workforce at the start of the year.