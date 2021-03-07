Pilot Shortage Threatens Airline Recovery

The pandemic-paused pilot shortage will be felt again by 2023 and back with a vengeance by 2025, according to a new study on the pilot supply. The report, by the consulting firm of Oliver Wyman, says the aviation industry could be short as many as 50,000 pilots worldwide by the middle of the decade after full recovery from the pandemic. The study also says North American operators will see the shortage first and feel it hardest. “In North America, with an aging pilot population and heavy use of early retirements, the shortage reemerges quickly and is projected to reach over 12,000 pilots by 2023—13 percent of total demand,” the report says.
The U.S. industry has created the perfect conditions for an acute shortage by using early retirement incentives to get rid of high-price senior pilots. Most of those pilots will not return to the industry and they’ll be joined by a cadre of mid-career professionals who are tired of the cyclical nature of the business and have moved on to other work. The situation is compounded by the fact that the high cost of training and the anecdotal reports of the insecure nature of the job are discouraging young people from getting in. Even banks that had recently started financing pilot training are having second thoughts.
The firm says the looming shortage is one of the greatest threats to airline recovery and says carriers must be proactive in attracting, retaining and training pilots and the sooner the better. “How quickly airlines can regrow their operation will be guided by how quickly they can regrow their pilot ranks,” the study says. “Those that take action now increase the agility of the airline to capture demand as it recovers.”
It is also compounded by the stupid TSA and other “security” items to go through and deal with. The second paragraph really says it well. Now as to any “pilot shortage” in the US, that remains to be seen.
I’m not certain how the TSA plays into pilot shortages though as something to complain about I guess it’s worth trying. Maybe it’s the FAA requirements that require certain minimums to even apply that drive up the cost of just getting to the right seat of an aircraft. At one point a person could take a career track of FI, check hauler, freight hauler to finally getting to apply to a major (or secondary) airline, but from anecdotal stories, articles I’ve read (even here in AVWeb) that path is going the way of the Dodo.
The question is also can a shortage recover, because what was one a fair large pool of pilots to pull from, GA, is becoming a shrinking source. Training costs just to get a PPL are limiting access, the cost of rentals cuts further into options, the cost of planes in general really cuts into growth so by the time Instrument ratings are possible the number of potential pilots that could move up is much smaller. There is nothing that will ever bring down costs, but unless we can accept less planes flying (and I’m okay with that), airlines and governments may need to figure a way to work together to create better paths to the cockpit then we have today.
Either that or we the public will soon get single pilot flights or down the road, remote piloting which is quite possible in the near future.
There is also the issues of dealing with the FAA and the medical system. Waiting for months for an answer to even small issues is ridiculous. The FAA medical system needs to get out of the stone age and stop going nuts over whatever is the ailment of the month.
The second paragraph does a good job of highlighting many of the issues, but not the TSA. I would put A LOT of the frustrations that pilots must deal with at the feet of the airline c-suite. Pilot pay, especially starting pay for those in the right seat, has not kept pace with the complexity, demands and frustrations of the job. My oldest son is a pilot, and he was faced with the frustration during his first years that he made more money waiting tables at the Olive Garden then he did starting out as a co-pilot.
Is that the C suite or the unions? Does SWA have as hard a time finding pilots as the more traditional airlines? They have unions, but the relationship seems different looking from the outside.
Between the FAA, the unions, and the crazy expectations of the traveling public, I’d never take a job in airline management. It’s like politics. Who wants to live like that?
This study assumes a ‘V’-shaped recovery and return to the original demand curve as if Covid never happened. Easily the most optimistic and high-demand assumption.
Reality is probably going to be a more gradual return to a lower demand curve – more people are working and meeting remotely for one thing. In addition, a lot of wealth has been consumed or destroyed by the Covid response, so I expect there will be lower demand from holiday makers for a long time as well.
So I’ll believe there is a pilot ‘shortage’ when I see one. It’s a much rarer thing than many groups would have us believe.
You would be right, except the Fed is interfering. Looks more like we actually will start on a V shaped recovery. The question will be whether the strategy works or whether it blows up in the mid or long run.
I suspect we are about due for a new airline, with a new career structure for pilots. If successful, it will start a trend of bankruptcies again because the existing companies are trapped by legacy issues.
The pilot shortage is based on a percentage of the population not just the airlines’ wants. This nation should have better than 10 percent of it’s population holding a pilot’s License. Until we get the 30 plus million pilots aviation as a whole is doomed.
There have been projected pilot shortages periodically since United was on campus recruiting back in the late 60’s…when I started applying in the late 70’s, applicants needed at least two lunar landings to get considered…the FAA,TSA and work rules will be able to create a true pilot shortage if given enough rein…
Seems to me that the end of this pandemic is open-ended until if, or when, the variants are controlled and also the world achieves herd immunity.
“This nation should have better than 10 percent of it’s population holding a pilot’s License.”
No thank you. That’s the thinking that got us a steering wheel-shaped yoke instead of a stick. Have you been on a freeway recently? More than 10% of the nation are not meant to be pilots, nor should they be. It’s a systemic, cultural problem thar stems from digital natives, babies with ipad tablets, and not playing in the dirt as a kid. When more people can think in 3D, than maybe more pilots. Sadly, the amount of people with that ability is trending in the other direction
Each year we have less pilots meaning less of everything aviation. We may not like sharing the skies with millions of other aircraft wondering in every direction but, no industry can survive with the prices we are paying today. The cost of operation of the simplest aircraft is just too high today and going higher rapidly. Aviation can not rely on flight simulators for training. Only real life experience in a real aircraft give the life and death experiences required to truly train and make a calm knowledgeable pilot.
The airlines are hiring pilots with 500 hours. To me, an airline pilot sitting in the right seat on their first flight should be able to seamlessly take over the aircraft if anything goes wrong. It’s not happening and passengers and aviation as a whole is paying the ultimate price.
They need to return to the 250 hr first officer. The move to the 1200 and 1500 hr pilot was when we had a military that was pumping out high time pilots. This is no longer the case. A commercial pilot with 1200 teaching in a Cessna is not the optimal pilot for a 737 or Airbus. Those pilots need to be completely retrained anyway.