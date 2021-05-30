Seven Killed in Tennessee Citation Crash

Seven people, including Christian diet personality Gwen Lara and her actor husband Joe Lara, were killed when their Citation 501 crashed into a lake east of Nashville Saturday morning. Authorities said there appeared to be no survivors and that they had transitioned their efforts from rescue to recovery.

The jet had taken off from Smyrna Airport enroute to Palm Beach, Florida. Shortly after takeoff, it crashed in Percy Priest Lake, a large made-made lake just east of the Nashville suburbs and near Interstate 40. Although a line of thunderstorms had swept through the area early Saturday, it’s not known if weather was a factor. Smyrna-Rutherford County Airport is south and west of the lake and east of Nashville.

The victims were identified in a press release issued Saturday night by Rutherford County as William J. Lara, Gwen S. Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Brandon Hannah. Gwen Lara founded the Remnant Fellowship Church and Weigh Down Ministries. The latter was devoted to helping people troubled by eating disorders.