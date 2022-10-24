Susan Mallett Named 2022 Brewer Trophy Recipient

The National Aeronautic Association (NAA) has selected Susan Mallett as the recipient of the 2022 Frank G. Brewer Trophy for “her passionate and sustained aviation education leadership and ambassadorship to create enduring collaborative partnerships, programs, and products, which have impacted and inspired over 2 million American youth since 1986.” Among her many educational endeavors, Mallett, who got her start in aviation when she was asked to launch a program for the Alabama Department of Aeronautics, has conducted aerospace programs at Alabama’s Auburn University, served as an Aerospace Education Member and AE ambassador for the Civil Air Patrol (CAP), created a mobile aerospace classroom and originated CAP’s national K-12 STEM Kit program. She is also credited with coordinating flights with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and CAP for more than 900 students and 1,000 educators over the past 36 years.

“Like many in aviation, Susan came to the industry through an indirect route,” said NAA President Greg Principato. “But once she found aviation, her passion for educating future generations found a new calling. Susan has left her mark in so many ways and has a legacy that will live forever through the lives of those she has taught and inspired. She is so deserving of this prestigious award, and it is our honor to present it to her.”

Established in 1943, the Brewer Trophy is awarded annually to those who have made “significant contributions of enduring value to aerospace education in the United States.” Previous recipients include Edward Stimpson, Dr. Peggy Chabrian, the National Air and Space Museum’s docent corps, the NASA Spacelink Team and Barrington Irving. The date and location of the 2022 Brewer Trophy presentation have not yet been determined.