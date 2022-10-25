General Aviation Accident Bulletin, October 24, 2022

AVweb’s General Aviation Accident Bulletin is taken from the pages of our sister publication, Aviation Safety magazine. All the reports listed here are preliminary and include only initial factual findings about crashes. You can learn more about the final probable cause on the NTSB’s website at www.ntsb.gov. Final reports appear about a year after the accident, although some take longer. Find out more about Aviation Safety at www.aviationsafetymagazine.com.

July 14, 2022, Buffalo, Wyo.

Cessna P210N Pressurized Centurion

The airplane was destroyed at about 1231 Mountain time when it collided with terrain under unknown circumstances. The pilot and passenger were fatally injured.

Recorded ADS-B data show the airplane departed Powell, Wyo., and proceeded southeasterly while climbing to 17,450 feet MSL, where it remained for nine minutes and 17 seconds. It then descended to 15,400 feet MSL for about 12 seconds. The airplane quickly climbed to 15,575 feet MSL, followed by a descent to 14,500 feet. The ADS-B data ended when it was about 0.46 miles northwest of the accident site.

July 14, 2022, Russell, Penn.

Flightstar II SC Experimental

At about 1940 Eastern time, the airplane was substantially damaged when it failed to climb after takeoff. The non-certificated pilot was seriously injured; the passenger sustained minor injuries.

The turf runway was 1650 feet long, with an upward slope. A witness observed the airplane turn left toward trees immediately after takeoff. It did not appear to be climbing. The airplane passed through the trees then disappeared. The passenger who was seated in the right seat later said, “We tried to make it over the trees, and we hit a tree. It didn’t climb like it normally does.”

July 15, 2022, Monticello, N.Y.

Cessna T210F Turbo Centurion

The airplane was destroyed at 1245 Eastern time in an off-field landing following engine failure, The solo pilot was not injured.

After a demonstration flight for a potential buyer, the solo pilot was headed back to the airplane’s base on his third flight of the day. After beginning a descent, the engine began losing power and “making noises.” The pilot estimated 10 gallons of fuel in each tank, and verified power settings. He switched fuel tanks, but the engine continued to lose power.

As he began looking for a place to land, the pilot heard what sounded like an “explosion” from the engine. The oil service door blew open and began spewing oil and smoke, covering the windscreen. Smoke was entering the cabin. The pilot selected the flaps and landing gear down but did not have time to verify their position. Approaching an open field at about 200 feet AGL, he observed high-voltage powerlines crossing the field and decided to land on a road instead. A post-crash fire ensued.

Examination revealed a large section of the engine crankcase was missing from the forward left side. The #6 connecting rod was lying on top of the engine, and the crankshaft and camshaft were fractured.

July 15, 2022, Shelby, Mich.

Cessna 210C Centurion

At about 1815 Eastern time, the airplane was destroyed when it collided with terrain. The pilot and passenger were fatally injured. Instrument conditions prevailed; the non-instrument-rated private pilot did not file a flight plan for the 144-NM trip.

Two pilot-rated witnesses observed the airplane depart. One reported the ceiling was no higher than 100 feet while the other observed the airplane enter instrument conditions as it crossed a road about 1300 feet past the departure end of the runway. Both witnesses reported poor visibility and rain.

Another witness, who owned the land where the airplane crashed, heard a “big roar outside” followed by a “big bang.” The accident site was about 1.5 NM southeast of the departure airport.

July 16, 2022, Riverdale, Neb.

Cessna 421B Golden Eagle

The airplane was substantially damaged at about 1620 Central time when it descended into a corn field after at least one engine failed during an attempted go-around. The two pilots and two passengers were uninjured. A third passenger sustained minor injuries.

According to the left-seated private pilot, the airplane had 110 gallons of fuel aboard as it departed on the one-hour flight. While maneuvering to land, he decided to go around, increased power and retracted the landing gear. As the throttles were opened, the left engine lost power and the airplane descended into a corn field.

The right-seated pilot later reported both engines sputtered “like fuel exhaustion” on short final. He estimated the airplane had about 80 gallons of fuel remaining when power was lost.

Examination revealed the left tip/ main fuel tank had separated from the airplane during the impact and was empty. The right tip/main contained about one gallon of fuel, and the right auxiliary tank contained about five gallons. The left auxiliary and nacelle tanks were empty.

This article originally appeared in the October 2022 issue of Aviation Safety magazine.

