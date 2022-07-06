Sweepstakes Winner Will Fly On A Private Jet With ‘Big Papi’ To Hall Of Fame

Thanks to Boston-based private aviation solutions provider Magellan Jets and the Red Sox Foundation, a lucky Boston Red Sox fan and a guest will be flying to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, with David “Big Papi” Ortiz for his HOF induction ceremony. Magellan Jets partnered with the Red Sox on the sweepstakes. The grand prize winner and guest will fly with Ortiz, all expenses paid, from Boston on a Magellan Jets-donated large-cabin jet charter on Thursday July 21, stay in the Cooperstown area for three nights and receive two tickets to the induction ceremony in Cooperstown. They will catch an airline flight back to Boston on Sunday, July 24, courtesy of Jet Blue. Ground transportation is also included in the grand prize.

Magellan Jets director of communications Garrett Seiple told AVweb that, while there is no contractual agreement with Ortiz, the 14-year-old company has worked closely with him on a number of golf tournaments and other charity events over the last several years. Seiple said, “When you partner with people who share your core values, it makes it easy to take on something this large.”

There are multiple options available for buying tickets, and all net proceeds support the Red Sox Foundation as well as the David Ortiz Children’s Fund, which provides essential support for children in the Dominican Republic and in New England who cannot afford the critical cardiac services they need. As of today (July 6), the sweepstakes has raised more than $100,000 for the charities. The deadline for entering the contest is 8:59:59 p.m. ET on July 8.

