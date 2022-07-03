Best Of The Web: Surviving A Rotor Wash Crash

On Jan.3, 2022, a Cessna 120 flown by a 1000-hour pilot and CFI encountered rotor wash from a Huey helicopter that passed just in front of it. The aircraft rolled uncontrollably at under 100 feet and crashed nose first. Improbably, the pilot suffered only a minor injury. The video was posted by Aviation Safety Network. For a more extensive discussion of the accident, see today’s AVweb blog.