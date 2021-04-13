Textron Aviation Introduces 75th Anniversary Beech G36

Embracing a retro theme, Textron has announced a 75th anniversary version of the G36 Bonanza that will be available in 2022, marking 75 years since the original Model 35 Bonanza was sold. Textron says the Bonanza is the “longest continuously produced aircraft in history,” and claims there have been more than 18,000 built.
“The retro scheme of our 75th anniversary special edition Bonanza is a nod to Mrs. Beech’s strength, vision, pioneering leadership and her well-documented style,” says Lannie O’Bannion, Textron senior vice president, Global Sales and Flight Operations. “The interior color combination is inspired by trends from the 1950s, when Mrs. Beech assumed leadership of the company.”
In case you’ve forgotten, Olive Ann Beech took over Beechcraft in 1950 after Walter’s death, “making her the first woman to head a major aircraft company,” according to Textron. “Her legendary career spanned 50 years and by the time she retired in 1982, she’d played key roles in growing the company from 10 to 10,000 employees and made an impact on the aviation industry in numerous ways.”
The G36’s color scheme is “inspired by” what Textron refers to as “Mrs. Beech Blue, a custom color Olive Ann adopted on the advice of fashion designer Oleg Cassini. The color became her brand and could be found on everything from her dress suits and office furnishings to her automobile’s paint and personal aircraft interiors.”
75 years of Bonanzas! I don’t know whether to be amazed or depressed. Maybe a little of both is in order.
Congratulations, Textron.
Here is something that will make you even more depressed. The cost of a new bonanza in 1970 was a bit under $50,000. If you go by CPI that should make the new price for one today $333,000 if you go at the rate that cars have increased in price it would make a new bonanza $576,000 instead the current new price I was able to find online is $914,000 which means that Bonanzas have increased in price by 18.28 times the price in 1970. Cessna 172s are even worse they have increased by over 30 times what they were in 1970. in 1970 a Cessna 172 was 1.3 times the average salary in the US and a Bonanza was 5 times the average. today it is 6 times the average salary for a 172 and 14 times the average salary for a Bonanza. Anyone else wonder how they are staying in business?
They’re stay in business by not spending anything on innovation or development, and instead just selling new color schemes on old tech.
They’ve created a brand that has stood the test of time, where many have failed.. The market price for a Bonanza is $914,000, and the order books will be filled shortly..
yeah but you have decreased your potential pool of buyers by at least an order of magnitude
It has been made from something that at least half of the country could at least aspire to to something that can only be afforded by a tiny fraction of the population
I am an engineer I make well over the average US salary. If I was an engineer in 1970 I could have already bought a new 172 and be working toward the bonanza someday in my future. Today I might be able to afford a new 172 someday when I am in my 60s and I can just forget about the bonanza. I keep seeing articles complaining about the decreasing private pilot population but no one seems to want to admit what the real problem is. It is just too expensive for the vast majority of the population to fly unless they do it for a living.