VistaJet Gets Its First Global 7500

Middle-East-based VistaJet has taken delivery of its first Bombardier Global 7500 and expects it to enter charter service within the next few months. Two Global 7500s are expected to be available, bringing VistaJet’s overall fleet—more than half of which are registered in the U.S.—to 90 aircraft.

VistaJet has another dozen Global 7500s on order from Bombardier, as well as 10 Challenger 350s. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, VistaJet says it set a record year of growth in membership and on-demand charter activity. New corporate Program Members are up by 90 percent, according to the company, which attributes the new business to customers “increasingly requiring safer, more reliable and efficient travel solutions and a swift return to guaranteed global access 24/7.”

To that end, VistaJet has announced its PurAir circulation system on its Bombardier Global 5000s, 6000s and 7500s. The system uses an advanced HEPA filter and replaces cabin air faster than any other private or commercial aircraft system, according to VistaJet. Importantly, the system enables increased levels of humidity in the cabin, a vital element for passengers’ health and comfort, especially on extended flights.

Also COVID-19-related, VistaJet has debuted its VistaJet Protect travel insurance program, which allows charter customers to cancel flights within 48 hours of scheduled departure without fees. The program aims to enable customers “to plan future travel while reducing financial risk … if plans need to change due to a Covid-19 diagnosis.”