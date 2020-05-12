Zenith Aircraft Offers Virtual Demo Flight

With the opportunity for would-be builders of the Zenith kit aircraft scuttled by COVID-19, the company has taken the initiative to “virtualize” several of its programs, including the rudder workshop course and now its demo flights. Company pilot Roger Dubbert provides a running narrative of a demo flight in Zenith’s CH 750 “Sky Jeep,” the real version of which would be part of Zenith’s weekend workshop normally. With multiple camera angles and an effective play-by-play from Roger, all that’s missing is the smell of the springtime grass in Missouri.

Check out the video below: