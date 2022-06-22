MD-82 Catches Fire After Gear Collapse At Miami International (UPDATED)

An MD-82 operated by new Dominican Republic-based carrier Red Air caught fire on Tuesday evening after its nosegear collapsed on landing at Miami International Airport (MIA). All 130 passengers and 10 crew members onboard were evacuated from the aircraft. According to reports, some minor injuries were sustained and three people were transported to local hospitals. All three have since been released.

“Red Air #203 from Santo Domingo had its landing gear in the nose of the plane collapse, which seems to have caused a fire,” Miami International Airport stated via Twitter. “[Miami-Dade Fire Rescue] responded & extinguished the fire. Some flights have been delayed as a result.”

Following the collapse of its nosegear, the aircraft reportedly struck a communications tower and a small building before catching fire. Red Air Flight 203 was inbound to MIA from Las Américas International Airport (SDQ) in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The accident occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. local time. Several runways at MIA remained closed as of Tuesday night. The NSTB is sending a team of investigators, who are expected to arrive on Wednesday. According to Red Air, the Dominican Comisión Investigadora de Accidentes de Aviación (CIAA/Aviation Accident Investigation Commission) is also investigating.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.