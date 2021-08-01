King Schools Launches Airline Operations Course

King Schools introduced a new Part 121 airline operations course this week at AirVenture 2021 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Created in partnership with 1StepPrep President Joseph Munoz, the online course focuses on preparing newly hired pilots for their first job at a Part 121 organization. It covers topics such as operational control, dispatch releases, amendments and operations specifications.

“King Schools and 1StepPrep have collaborated on more than a dozen courses over the last five years, and like King Schools, Joe’s team is continuously improving every aspect of their courses,” said King Schools CEO Barry Knuttila. “Joe is an excellent instructor who follows the King philosophy of taking relatively complex material and simplifying it, clarifying it and making it fun to learn.”

The King Schools Part 121 Airline Operations course is priced at $249, which also covers lifetime course access and updates. The course can be taken on any web browser or through the King Schools Companion app. It includes approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes of video lessons with a series of multiple-choice questions after each video.