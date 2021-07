Poll: Are You OK Paying 60 To 90 Cents More For An Unleaded Avgas? Yes, it's worth it to me. I will if I have to. Why? Lead is not a problem. No, I'm not. Other



Now that GAMI has finally been awarded an STC for its 100-octane aviation fuel, today’s poll asks if you’re willing to spend 60 to 90 cents more a gallon to burn it in you airplane.