Was AirVenture A Superspreader?

The texts and emails started last Tuesday, about a week after the opening of AirVenture 2022. “I got %$#(% COVID!” Well, of course you did, because everyone is eventually going to, or almost everyone. A reader wrote us yesterday wondering if AirVenture was a superspreader event. (Two of our staff were infected.)

Just guessing, I’d say it probably was. Technically, a superspreader is one individual infecting a high number of others, although “high” is subject to interpretation. Anecdotally, everyone who contacted me said they knew at least several others who got infected during the show or had the case develop when they got home a few days later. One avionics business had 12 people on site and seven were infected. My suspicion is that people who developed symptoms early at the show may have brought it with them from elsewhere during their travels. Incubation for COVID is generally given between 5 and 7 days, so if you got there Sunday and got sick on Tuesday, you may have imported it.

Not that it matters enough to amount to a fart in a whirlwind. Regardless of what the CDC says, the populace has decided that COVID is now endemic, not a major risk to life and livelihood and can we please just get on with it? If there is any great lesson to draw from exposure risk at AirVenture, I think that’s probably it. If you’re worried about and it and fear that it threatens your health, go or don’t go. But at this stage, expecting any kind of broad-based mitigations to make a meaningful difference is delusional.

Looking back on the lost year of 2020, you can drive yourself nuts second-guessing whether that Draconian AirVenture cancellation was even necessary. I wasn’t going anyway, so the debate, frankly, bores me. At the time AirVenture was canceled, deaths were actually declining from a high of 2000 a day earlier in the year. By the end of 2020, they had spiked above 4000. Funeral homes were running out of supplies in some places and hospitals were nearing the breaking point.

But what makes going to events like AirVenture or Sun ‘n Fun worth the risk is that we have proven the risk of serious disease is quite low. We have vaccines and boosters, widespread home and clinical testing and much more refined therapies. Against that backdrop, the risk, while not zero, seems acceptably low to me. I wasn’t able to attend AirVenture this year, but for reasons not related to COVID concerns.

To the reader who wrote us said he wasn’t going back “until this pandemic clears up”: I’m not so sure we’re not there. If COVID truly is endemic, like the flu and the common cold, it will mutate over time and become a fixed feature of crowded venues like AirVenture. My view was always that mitigations such as masks and distancing were weak at best, but just worth doing.

One tell is how Oshkosh itself was impacted. Evidently, not much, so if show attendees brought infections with them, they didn’t seem to have passed them on in large numbers. The Winnebago County Health Department reports 23 hospitalizations and only five since July 28. The seven-day average of cases was reported at 59, up from 52 before the show started. Hardly worthy of note, in my view. In Outagamie County to the north, cases actually fell, although hospitalizations are up.

If that’s the shape of the future, I can live with it. And in any case, might as well get used to it. This virus is probably going to be around for a long time. And so will AirVenture.