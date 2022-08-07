As expected, Van’s latest design, the high-wing RV-15, made a well-received debut at AirVenture two weeks ago. KITPLANES magazine caught up with Van’s Greg Hughes for an update on the RV-15. Now that the 15 has been poked and prodded by thousands of show goers, let’s see what’s next for the company’s first high-wing airplane.
Home Multimedia Van’s RV-15 First Look
AVweb Insider
Yeah, probably it was. But that's the shape of the future. If the thrill is worth it—and for most of us, it is—go for it.
Featured Video
AirVenture 2022: SayWeather WX Advisory System
A company called SayWeather was showing its automated weather advisory systems at AirVenture, which use solar-powered wireless weather sensors, a processing console and a...