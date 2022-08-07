Van’s RV-15 First Look

By
Marc Cook
-
Published:
0

As expected, Van’s latest design, the high-wing RV-15, made a well-received debut at AirVenture two weeks ago. KITPLANES magazine caught up with Van’s Greg Hughes for an update on the RV-15. Now that the 15 has been poked and prodded by thousands of show goers, let’s see what’s next for the company’s first high-wing airplane.

Marc Cook
http://www.kitplanes.com
KITPLANES Editor in Chief Marc Cook has been in aviation journalism for more than 30 years. He is a 4000-hour instrument-rated, multi-engine pilot with experience in nearly 150 types. He’s completed two kit aircraft, an Aero Designs Pulsar XP and a Glasair Sportsman 2+2, and currently flies a 2002 GlaStar.