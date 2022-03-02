AOPA Flags Unleaded Fuel Search As One Of GA’s Largest Issues

Finding a drop-in unleaded replacement for leaded avgas is currently one of the biggest issues facing general aviation, according to experts convened for an Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA)-hosted webinar on unleaded fuel for aviation on Wednesday. Hosted by AOPA’s Tom Haines and featuring panelists including General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) president Pete Bunce, fuel industry expert Paul Millner and AOPA president Mark Baker, the webinar is a follow-up to the recently launched FAA Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) initiative. As previously reported by AVweb, EAGLE is looking to eliminate the use of leaded aviation fuel by the end of 2030 without adversely affecting the piston fleet.
A 100-octane unleaded aviation fuel approved for fleet-wide use has been a long-running goal for the industry, producing programs like the FAA’s Piston Alternative Fuels Initiative (PAFI) and seeing a number of companies pursing supplemental type certificates (STCs) for unleaded fuels. There have been some breakthroughs, with Oklahoma-based General Aviation Modifications Inc. (GAMI) announcing in July 2021 that it had been awarded a first-of-its-kind STC for its unleaded 100-octane G100, which is currently approved for more than 600 piston aircraft engines. However, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced last January that it is looking into issuing regulations on lead emissions from piston-engine aircraft, a decision scheduled for final action in 2023, which has created new urgency in the search for an approved fleet-wide 100LL replacement.
“Now, why EAGLE is so important and why Mark and I and all of our industry colleagues are pressing for EAGLE is because with the FAA as our partners in this, they are able to communicate cooperatively with the EPA and say ‘we have a plan’ and there is a stake in the ground of an end-date by which we wouldn’t go any further,” Bunce said during the webinar. “With a stake in the ground, we feel that the EPA will be more receptive to listen to the FAA because they know the FAA and industry are partnering on this.”
Panelists stated that EAGLE would make use of parts of PAFI, particularly testing methodology and lessons learned during the process. Millner noted that unleaded fuels from GAMI and Swift Fuels are looking promising. Bunce cautioned that there are a lot of questions to be answered beyond an STC including ensuring transparency and testing standards, fuel distribution and how to refine the quantities needed for the entire piston fleet.
“Our real intent here is to have a fleet-wide acceptable fuel that’s drop-in because with the scale of economics around most general aviation airports you can’t have three tanks and make your choices […],” said Baker. “I also believe there’s a high risk to safety if we don’t have communication about what’s appropriate fuel for your plane.”
Throughout the webinar, panelists emphasized the need for communication and industry-wide partnerships. On that front, AOPA is building an avgas fuel coalition aimed at “steering the GA industry to an unleaded future [and] advocating for a smart and safe transition that works for the entire GA fleet.” The coalition currently includes 100 member organizations.
No, it’s not a big concern for most GA. aircraft. Most GA aircraft were not even designed to require 100 Octane. Most GA aircraft were FORCED to accept 100LL and AOPA did nothing to stop it.
Once again AOPA is pushing an octane and fuel that most GA aircraft do not need.
I’m not sure where you get “Most GA aircraft were forced to accept 100LL” from. Those same engines can already legally run on mogas. It’s the availability of such fuels that is the problem.
I get that from engine manufacturers. Most GA piston engines were designed in the 50’s and do not require 100 octane fuel.
We were forced to accept 100LL as a one-size-fits-all. AOPA is again supporting big iron and a “solution” that comes from that.
While it’s true that about 70% of the piston fleet does not need 100 octane, it ignores the fact that the remaining 30% consume about 70% of all avgas. Most of the planes that require 100LL are in commercial operation and/or flying long distances. Combined, they burn far more fuel than the rest of the fleet.
In other words, the planes that don’t need 100-octane gas aren’t buying much of it. So coming up with an unleaded fuel that satisfies most of the fleet won’t actually solve much of the problem.
And the ‘force’ that made us all use one flavor of gasoline was (wait for it)… economics and capitalism.
Once airliners dropped piston engines from their fleet the demand for leaded avgas plummeted. It wasn’t cost effective to make purple, green, blue, and red flavors. So blue is all that’s left.
It’s also not economical to split this market further with two pumps – one for 100LL and another for unleaded. Especially when unleaded fuel sales would be much smaller.
Sure, we can demand that AOPA and the guvmint give us what we want, market forces be damned. But that would be… socialism! (eek!)
My question is, what would be required to get GAMI’s 100UL approved, or even Swift’s fuel (for those that can use the lower-octane fuel) for that matter.
I get that from engine manufacturers. Most GA piston engines were designed in the 50’s and do not require 100 octane fuel.
We were forced to accept 100LL as a one-size-fits-all. AOPA is again supporting big iron and a “solution” that comes from that.
Sorry, double post.
What’s wrong with making 80/87 again to lower lead NOW ?? The climate and lead fanatics might like that for a start ?
That, or just removing lead and just have 93UL Avgas? The idea that they will spend tens of millions of dollars on a replacement but can’t afford a 3rd fuel tank at airports is so ludicrous as to be insulting.
Problem with that is what about all the planes that need 100 octane? You can’t just lower engine performance to make lower grade of fuel work. High performance singles would have to reduce gross weight to meet certain performance standards. Twin engine planes would end up grounded because their single engine numbers are meager enough now, with lower performing engines single engine performance numbers would be non existent, making those planes illegal to fly pt135. I agree your proposed 93UL would work for most lower performing airplanes. But most of the avgas consumed now is by those minority of high performing engines used in air carrier service. I do believe that using 93 octane non-ethanol auto gas would be a partial solution, problem is the EPA doesn’t either understand or doesn’t care that ethanol cannot be used in airplanes.
I don’t want a more expensive drop-in replacement when less expensive fuels have been available for decades. Most GA planes don’t need 100 octane. AOPA no longer serves most of the owners. AOPA has missed helping the bulk of the GA owners all this time and, as we here again, only dines with the big buck influencers.
Arthur, aren’t we being a bit harsh?
“The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to general aviation, was incorporated on May 15, 1939. From the start, AOPA has fought to protect the freedom to fly while keeping general aviation safe, fun, and affordable.”
RAF, I was actually being kind! APPA used to be all you said back in the 70s when I joined. all sort of niceties an support.
In the last 25 years though, as we see here, AOPA is working for only the upper echelon and hoping that the crumbs from the table will be sufficient. HOW many decades have we asked for existing (less expensive) alternatives to leaded fuels only to have AOPA tell us the idiocy of “piston GA means one expensive fuel; and be happy with that”.
Sorry, but AOPA has sat on this fuel issue for 30 years and STILL has not helped the bulk of GA planes that do not need what they propose. It’s a damn shame they no longer are a voice for the the bulk of the fleet.
👍