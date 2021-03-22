AerAdvise Receives Authorisation to Manage Airworthiness of Aircraft Internationally

Monday 22nd March 2021 – Dublin based AerAdvise has received EASA Part-CAMO authorisation from the Irish Aviation Authority to provide Airworthiness Management services for aircraft operators and owners. The new authorisation will allow AerAdvise to manage the ongoing airworthiness of individual aircraft and the import, export and storage of aircraft around the world on behalf of airline operators and aircraft leasing companies.

AerAdvise is an independent technical consulting and asset management company working with aircraft leasing clients around the world. The company is the first company to receive this authorisation from the IAA without having any pre-existing approval in place. Clients of AerAdvise include investment funds, banks and aircraft leasing companies as well as airlines.

AerAdvise was set up (2018) by industry veteran, Pat Toner who is Chief Executive. Pat has an extensive background in aviation. He has worked with Ryanair and Bank of America Aircraft Leasing and he was a Shareholder in AerData BV prior to its acquisition by Boeing. The AerAdvise team comes with several decades of experience in aircraft leasing, airlines, MRO and technology with some of the largest companies in the world.

Toner said that Dublin was a natural home for the business given its prominence in the aircraft leasing industry worldwide; “Ireland is a world leader in aircraft finance and lessors of aircraft are natural customers for our services so when the opportunity came to set up the company, it was a natural decision to base it here in Dublin.”

AerAdvise employs an experienced aviation team in Dublin and engages over 300 consultants globally.

Toner said that business is strong; “Lessors are particularly vigilant about aircraft maintenance, management and security at the moment. These aircraft are incredibly valuable assets and it is critical that they are secure and that they are being managed properly during what is a challenging time for the airline industry.”