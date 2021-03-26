Industry Round-up, March 26, 2020

This week, AVweb’s news roundup found reports on Civil Air Patrol training at a flight school, the award of an online pilot training contract, a new distance learning contract for an airline, a leadership change at a training center and an authorization for an aviation consulting and management company. The Civil Air Patrol and U.S. Air Force are staging training exercises at US Aviation Academy in Denton, Texas. Training will take place from March 22 to April 2, 2021, and is expected to include over 50 cadets and more than 15 Civil Air Patrol airplanes.

Avsoft International has signed a long-term contract to provide online pilot training for Tunisia-based Syphax Airlines. Training will include Avsoft’s CRJ900 aircraft systems course and a package of aviation general subject courses for initial and recurrent pilot training. Also with a new training agreement, CPaT Global was awarded a new distance learning contract by Wizz Air. Wizz Air will be using CPaT’s aircraft systems courses, interactive diagrams and general subjects library for initial and recurrent training on Airbus A330 and A320 family aircraft.

Paragon Flight Training has named Lee Collins its new senior vice president. Collins will be responsible for setting and achieving business goals, leading strategic direction and overseeing operations for the flight academy, which is located at Page Field in Fort Myers, Florida. Finally, AerAdvise has received EASA Part-CAMO authorization from the Irish Aviation Authority to provide airworthiness management services for aircraft operators and owners. The Dublin-based company is an independent technical consulting and asset management firm that works with aircraft leasing clients around the world.