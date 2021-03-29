Utah Mandates $100,000 Liability Insurance For Aircraft

Utah has made a minimum of $100,000 in liability insurance mandatory for owners of general aviation aircraft after some crashes involving uninsured planes. The bill was passed as an amendment to existing legislation and requires minimum coverage of up to $50,000 for bodily injury per accident, up to $50,000 for property damage and no more than $100,000 total for both types of damage. Utah is the 12th state to mandate liability insurance for GA aircraft. The only criticism of the measure so far is that $100,000 is a drop in the bucket to cover the damages that can result from airplane crashes. “It was done for the right reasons with good intentions, but it’s a little short on money,” Bryant Garrett, the manager of Ogden-Hinckley Airport told the Standard-Examiner, reprinted by the Salt Lake Tribune.
Republican Rep. Cheryl Acton said the number was picked so as not to be “overly burdensome” on recreational pilots, according to the newspaper account. The bill was triggered by a 2020 accident in Acton’s constituency of West Jordan that destroyed a house. In 2017, a pilot on a pre-purchase flight had to put down on a road after engine trouble. The aircraft hit a car and because there was no liability insurance car owner’s only recourse was the courts. She’s suing the pilot and the company that maintained the aircraft.
While a meaningful mandatory liability insurance for planes seems to make good sense, it is strange to require it state-wise, which makes it very difficult for owners and pilots to track requirements. Is it NOTAMEed or do you need to study individual states’ publications? As aircraft registrations hare handled nationally, there should be a federal standard. 100.000$ won’t cover a damaged house, let alone anyone killed in an accident, and experience with cars has shown that increased coverage doesn’t make much difference to the rates.
While I personally think it’s pretty irresponsible to fly without insurance, unless you’re truly wealthy enough to self-insure at a respectable level, I know that some folks choose to do it. My question, which I was expecting the article to answer, is to whom does this legislation apply? Pilots, or aircraft owners? Aircraft based at Utah airports? Every aircraft that flies in Utah airspace? Any plane that lands at or takes off from a Utah airport? It seems like there are a zillion ways this law could be written, and it’s kind of impossible to decide if it’s sensible or not without knowing how it actually applies.