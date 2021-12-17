Bristow, Overair Partner On Butterfly eVTOL

Bristow Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Overair to collaborate on the development of commercialization plans for Overair’s Butterfly electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft design. According to the companies, they will work together on areas including vehicle design considerations, key performance parameters, FAA certification, configuration and maintenance protocols, infrastructure, ground support operations and government affairs and promotion of eVTOL operations. As part of the agreement, Brisow has pre-ordered 20 Butterfly eVTOLs with an option for 30 additional aircraft.

“Our collaboration facilitates expansion into new high-density geographic markets with sustainable, innovative and efficient vertical lift and aerial transport services,” said Bristow president and CEO Chris Bradshaw. “As the global leader in vertical lift, Bristow’s operational expertise and efficiency, supported by the trust and confidence of our customers, can safely bring eVTOL aircraft into the market.”

Overair says the Butterfly will seat five passengers “with cargo.” It is expected to have a range of up to 100 miles and top speed of 174 knots. The company is aiming to fly the design for the first time in 2023 with the goal of receiving its FAA type certification in 2025.