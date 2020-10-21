Pipistrel Selects Honeywell Fly-By-Wire For Nuuva V300

Pipistrel announced on Wednesday that it has chosen Honeywell’s Compact Fly-By-Wire system for its Nuuva V300 cargo unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). According to Honeywell, the system that will be used on the V300 offers “features derived from decades of expertise in fly-by-wire systems for airliners” while being about “the size of a paperback book.” Pipistrel and Honeywell have previously worked together on UAV-focused projects including the Jan. 2019 signing of a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on urban air mobility solutions.

“After years of excellent cooperation in the UAM sector, we chose to work with Honeywell in the development of the Nuuva V300 as well,” said Pipistrel CEO Ivo Boscarol. “Honeywell’s expertise and the proven capabilities of its Compact Fly-By-Wire system will provide airliner levels of safety for our novel air vehicles.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Pipistrel opened the order book for the hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) Nuuva V300 last month. The autonomous UAV is expected to have a range of greater than 300 kilometers (186 miles) and be capable of carrying loads of up to 300 kilograms (660 pounds). Boscarol further noted that company expects the V300 to pave the way for its proposed Pipistrel 801 passenger UAV.