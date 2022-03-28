Thommen Eyes Broader Market For CRT Display Replacements

Thommen Aircraft Equipment is bringing its upgrade solutions for cathode-ray tube (CRT) and first-generation LCD displays in legacy aircraft to a broader market, the company announced at the 2022 Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) International Convention & Trade Show in New Orleans, Louisiana. Thommen stated that it has completed a number of similar upgrade programs aimed at replacing CRT displays with modern LCD units and is now ready to offer the service more widely. According to the company, its replacement displays are designed for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft operating across all environments.

“There are a lot of good avionics systems out there that have old CRT displays on them and are becoming increasingly more costly and difficult to keep airworthy, simply because of the numerous obsolescence issues those CRT units are facing,” said Pete Ring, Thommen senior sales executive for North America. “Thommen has solutions available today to update and modernize most aging legacy CRT and older LCD displays, breathing new life into these venerable systems and airframes at a fraction of the cost of a brand-new full panel upgrade.”

During the upgrade process, Thommen says, “analog information is converted and processed to color and composite video signals to provide accurate navigation and mission data to the flight crew in a digital format.” The replacement displays are fully customizable and the company provides in-house lamination and assembly services. Thommen is also offering display mounting solutions, custom bezels and specialized finishes.