EAA To Host 2023 Homebuilders Week

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has announced plans to host a 2023 edition of its Homebuilders Week online webinar series. Topics are expected to include techniques for building with sheet metal, composites, steel and wood, panel planning, wiring, engine selection, FAA certification and flight testing. The event is scheduled to take place Jan. 23-27 from 11:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Central Time each day.

“More than 14,000 people participated in this year’s Homebuilders Week, showing there continues to be a huge demand for the knowledge and information we are presenting, and making it an easy decision to bring the series back in 2023,” said Charlie Becker, EAA director of chapters and homebuilt community manager. “Homebuilders have played a major role in EAA since its founding, and we planned Homebuilders Week to take place in conjunction with the organization’s 70th anniversary to honor and build on our homebuilding roots.”

While registration is required, EAA Homebuilders Week virtual presentations are free of charge for “everyone interested in building aircraft.” Archived recordings of the sessions will be available to EAA members after the event. The Homebuilders Week schedule and registration information can be found at www.eaa.org/eaa/aircraft-building/homebuilders-week.