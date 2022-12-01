WAI Announces 2023 International Pioneer Hall of Fame Inductees

Women in Aviation International (WAI) has announced its selection for the 2023 inductees to its International Pioneer Hall of Fame. Those selected include pioneering Australian aviator Nancy Bird, educators Martha and John King and U-2 pilot Col. Merryl Tengesdal USAF (Ret.). The 2023 induction ceremony will take place on Feb. 25 during the 34th annual Women in Aviation International Conference in Long Beach, California.

“Our 2023 inductees reflect the diversity of careers represented by our members,” said WAI CEO Allison McKay. “For the past 30 years, WAI is proud to honor women who have carried the weight of future female aviators on their shoulders as they broke down gender barriers and proved that women could succeed and contribute to aviation in unique ways. Their accomplishments—as individuals or groups—have most certainly helped to change the face of aviation.”

The Women in Aviation International Pioneer Hall of Fame honors individuals and groups “who have made significant contributions as record setters, pioneers, or innovators.” WAI noted that special consideration is given to nominees “who have helped other women be successful in aviation or opened doors of opportunity for other women.” The WAI Pioneer Hall of Fame was established in 1992 and is open to nominations annually.