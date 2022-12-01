Bombardier Names Launch Customer For Global 8000

Private jet company NetJets will be the fleet launch customer for Bombardier’s new Global 8000 business jet, the company announced this week. Bombardier reported that NetJets has placed a $312 million firm order for four Global 8000s along with converting earlier orders for eight aircraft. Following delivery of its first Global 8000, NetJets is also planning to convert its current fleet of Global 7500s resulting in a Global 8000 fleet of 24 aircraft.

“NetJets’ experience and expertise make them the ideal partner to unlock the full potential of this revolutionary Mach 0.94 business jet in a large fleet context,” said Bombardier President and CEO Eric Martel. “Our valued relationship continues to grow stronger, and we are proud to share this historic milestone together.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Bombardier introduced the Global 8000 at the 2022 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE). Powered by GE Aviation Passport engines, it offers a range of 8,000 NM and a top speed of Mach 0.94. The Global 8000 will be equipped with the Bombardier Vision flight deck and feature the company’s Smooth Flex Wing, a four-zone cabin, cabin altitude of 2,900 feet and Soleil circadian lighting system.