EAA To Host Virtual Ultralight Days

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will be hosting a webinar-based event next month focusing on ultralights. EAA Virtual Ultralight Days will take place Feb. 22-24 with five live webinars held each day. Topics addressed will include how to get started in ultralights and how-to instructions on a variety of ultralight aircraft along with maintenance, airport operations and safety inspections.

“As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the FAA Part 103 regulations that created the modern ultralight movement, EAA Virtual Ultralight Days is a way to make our community stronger, safer, and more fun,” said EAA Ultralight and Light Plane Community Manager Timm Bogenhagen. “This three-day event connects well with EAA’s mission to grow participation in aviation by sharing The Spirit of Aviation, inviting everyone to learn and develop their own skills and knowledge.”

Registration is required for Virtual Ultralight Days sessions, all of which are free to attend and will feature a question-and-answer segment. Archived presentations will be available to EAA members following the event. A complete schedule and registration information can be found on EAA’s website.