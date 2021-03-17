First National Aerobatics Day To Be Held In June

The International Aerobatics Club (IAC) has announced that it will be holding the inaugural National Aerobatics Day on June 26, 2021. According to IAC, the goal of the newly established event is to highlight aerobatics pilots and ground support crews. The organization plans to celebrate National Aerobatics Day annually on the fourth Saturday in June.

“National Aerobatics Day is the perfect day to host an aerobatic camp, a BBQ, a practice session, or to share videos of aerobatic activity online,” said IAC president Jim Bourke. “With over 40 chapters nationwide and two international chapters, IAC members will be organizing these types of activities and others to engage the public and general aviation pilots in aerobatics.”

IAC is responsible for the administration, management and promotion of the sport of aerobatics in the U.S. It operates under Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) regulations and represents the U.S. at meetings of the FAI Aerobatics Commission (CIVA). IAC is a division of both the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) and the National Aeronautic Association (NAA).