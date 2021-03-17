Crash Videos: Horror for the Click

Every year in the U.S., there are between 200 and 250 fatal aircraft crashes totaling about 400 or so deaths. Four to six a week. These numbers are so predictable and so utterly ordinary that we rarely cover them on AVweb. Not to be too cynical about it, but fatal accidents are the unfortunate normal side of general aviation.
The exceptions—and there are exceptions—are crashes that involve an unusual number of fatalities, midair collisions or, the ultimate news catnip, video. That was the case for the story we ran about a horrific Bonanza 36 crash at North Perry, Florida, on Monday. Two people in the airplane died and a third, a child, died after the vehicle he was riding in was struck by the airplane, which immediately burst into flames.
The story for us was not so much the crash, but that a doorbell video caught the impact in detail. That’s what the headline said, in fact. It went viral by the following morning. I saw the video that evening on my local Florida station and although it’s on national network sites now, I don’t think it got wide airplay. It wouldn’t have merited even a mention without the video.
Which goes to show how the whole of news gathering gets swept up in the power of video imagery because writers and editors understand the engagement factor. It’s clickable and clicks rule. So we ran it. The news was not that it happened, but you could see it happen. It’s the same reason that when I turned in photos of a multi-vehicle crash on I-70, the city editor used the one with the thickest smoke plume.
Is there a takeaway to be had for the aviation-savvy viewer of this clip? Ostensibly, no. But maybe yes, if you allow it to seep in. The more reporting and analysis I do on accidents, the less I think doing so has any salutary effect. I think we in the press do it because it’s sometimes interesting but the base motivation is voyeurism. We look at accident reports and have one of three reactions: That would never be me; I’m glad that wasn’t me or there but for the grace of God.
The North Perry crash is probably no different. Stipulating that the initial speculation was correct and that the pilot suffered an engine failure and was attempting to turn back, what you may see here is a textbook example of how turnbacks often go wrong, with fatal results. It looked like a stall/spin. Assuming that’s true, does the video inform your knowledge of what can happen in such accidents or, more important, does it change your mind about doing one if you have an engine failure?
I suspect for most of us, it does not. Merely from memory, you could likely write a good essay on the pros and cons of the turnback maneuver from spirited arguments you’ve read or heard. Aviation as a subject being somewhat narrower than the sweep of Western civilization, we tend to reheat topics periodically and the dead horse of the turnback has long since been reduced to the molecular level. And still, we don’t agree on it and still, there are several fatal accidents a year for the same reasons there always have been.
Never-turnback diehards will see in the video affirmation, proving what they always thought was right: Turnbacks are deadly. And they’ll be correct. Pilots who think a well-executed turnback can be a survivable option will point out that a poorly executed one won’t be. They’ll be correct, too.
Standing proudly on my pedestal of non-committal, I’ll demure in second guessing the specifics of this accident. Which is another way of saying viewing the video hasn’t changed my attitude toward turnbacks at all. I remain an agnostic, neither for nor against. Myriad unpredictable variables legislate against unyielding rules applied ahead of the fact. In other words, it depends. But if you’re going to try one, it seems to me you’ll have a better chance of surviving if you practice it a few times before doing it in the heat of battle. And make the decision on the ground before the engine quits. Otherwise, the straight-aheaders have the higher percentage. (I did a video on it once. Sorry, no crash, but it does have a guest appearance by John King.)
I’ll concede I’m peeking out from behind the fig leaf of a higher purpose in running crash videos. Not my first day in the news business. But if you allow that video to cause you to reexamine what you think about turnbacks and why you think that, then the thing actually might have achieved something higher than just another titillating link.
There’s certainly more to the viability of a turn back than a binary answer.
Proficiency, as noted, is a critical one. Few pilots have ever practiced one, and it requires some aggressive and fast piloting to pull it off – not something that is likely to succeed on first attempt.
Aircraft type is also significant. It has to be practiced in the type in question, or the practice and assumptions may well be invalid.
For example, I’ve practiced the maneuver in a Diamond DA20, and have nearly overshot the runway! We used to joke that the engine-failure procedure for that type was to simply glide back to base and land.
Conversely, in a Robin R2160, I’m not sure that a return from any point of the upwind is possible. That aircraft’s glide much more closely resembles that of a brick, so land ahead, and aim to put the cockpit between the trees.
One of the as yet unknowns in this crash is the cause of engine failure. Commonly held lore is that engines are more likely to fail during power changes, but of course we don’t know if that was a factor here.
During an earlier lifetime 100% of my takeoffs were in single engine airplanes at effective gross weight out of short unimproved strips. No turn backs there. Since mine was the only airplane around for 100s of miles, meaning direction of first turn after takeoff was never a traffic factor, my first turn after takeoff was always towards the nearest most suitable place to land in the event of an engine failure. When in a position to glide to such a spot with a still propeller is where I always made my first power reduction. That might have been 30 seconds after takeoff or 5 depending on distance to the chosen spot.
In 8 years of flying that environment I had exactly one engine problem which turned out to be a throttle linkage break on, yes, an IO-520. It was common for those of us flying the bush to install springs which would bring the throttle to full open in the event of linkage failure which fortunately is was happened to me.
So Paul, in answer to your questions “does the video inform your knowledge of what can happen in such accidents or, more important, does it change your mind about doing one if you have an engine failure?”, yes, always on the first question, and no on the second. Not that I would never turn back in my 975 lb hobby airplane off of a 7000 foot runway had I briefed the contingency to myself prior to takeoff, but the likelihood of all those stars lining up just right for a successful turn-back seem remote. And, I’m not sure I as sharp as I was back in my 20s and 30s.