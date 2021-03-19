Garmin Expands 2021 Training Options

Garmin has announced that its virtual pilot training classes will run through June 2021 with plans to resume in-person training in August. The company transitioned to a virtual learning format for its training classes last October due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Training options offered include self-study materials and webinars along with eLearning and instructor-led courses.

“In the fall of 2021, our aviation training team intends to resume classroom training offered for all levels of experience at our headquarters in Olathe, Kansas assuming COVID-19 protocols can be safely followed,” Garmin said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and communicate options to all registered attendees in advance if the current situation continues into the fall.”

Garmin’s training courses cover products such as the GTN series, G500/G600, G500/600/G700 TXi, G3X Touch and Garmin integrated flight decks. The company also takes custom training requests on a first-come, first-served basis. As shown in the video below, Garmin’s virtual courses are designed to provide a hands-on, scenario-based learning experience.