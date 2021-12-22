NBAA Postpones 2022 Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) announced on Tuesday that its 2022 Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference (SDC2022) has been postponed. Originally scheduled for Jan. 18-21, 2022, the event will now take place April 5-7. According to NBAA, the decision was made due to circumstances related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“With the recent emergence of the Omicron variant there is a lot we are still learning about this virus,” said NBAA president and CEO Ed Bolen. “Moving the conference from immediately after the holiday season will provide us with a firmer understanding of this situation so we can ensure appropriate safety protocols are in place as we move forward with our exciting and dynamic 2022 events.”

SDC2022 will still be held at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Conference highlights are expected to include courses on safety management systems (SMS) for business aviation and essentials in business aviation scheduling and dispatch along with a first-time attendee and ambassador meeting, a regional review focused on Europe and an aviation tax seminar. The 2022 event will mark the 32nd edition of the NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference.